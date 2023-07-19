Pokemon Go players slam “very unfriendly” Riolu Hatch Day event

Pokemon Go players have called the Riolu Hatch Day event “very unfriendly” for casual players and started to brainstorm ways to alleviate its issues.

For those who may have missed the news, Niantic announced a Riolu Hatch Day event would come to Pokemon Go on July 22, 2023, and will last from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Unfortunately, members of the community were fairly lukewarm on the event, thanks to its bonuses, short time frame, and lack of hatch distance reduction among other things.

Now, players have called the event “unfriendly” to more casual players thanks to some of the heavy prep required in the leadup to the event, and have started to think of ways to alleviate those issues.

Pokemon Go players worried about Riolu Hatch Day event

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit titled, “Riolu Hatch Day (and egg events in general) feels very unfriendly for casual players.” The OP gave their thoughts on the event and some problems that have cropped up while prepping for it.

First, they noted that it takes a lot of commitment to free up Egg inventory space ahead of time, which can be tough to do for players who aren’t “very mobile.”

They even noted that a family member had already hatched all nine of their eggs ahead of time, and has stopped playing the game until the event is live for fear of filling up their inventory.

Many fans agreed with this sentiment, as one player said, “The frustrating thing is that spending money doesn’t even completely fix this stupid problem. Just makes the workarounds less tedious/more flexible. And that is to say nothing of how counterintuitive freeing egg slots is.”

To combat this problem, the OP suggested Niantic implement a new, temporary inventory system for Hatch Day events called the “event egg box.” According to them, “at the start of the event, eggs you are currently hatching are moved to this box and give you free slots to collect event eggs immediately.”

The box would cap at nine eggs to prevent players from abusing the system and the box would be removed after the event came to a close or until all eggs were hatched.

Trainers have been asking Niantic for a way to delete eggs from the inventory for quite some time now. Hopefully, community feedback from this event will be able to make a difference.