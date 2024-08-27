Pokemon Go event slammed as “Global money making challenge”

Pokemon Go doesn’t have the best track record for its events, and many fans have slammed Niantic for how it handles certain adventures. However, the current Global Challenge has taken things too far, according to the community.

Beginning on Friday, August 23, Niantic released its latest Global Challenge, asking the community to hatch 20,000,000 Eggs before August 30. However, while the progress is a little slower than many fans would like, the nature of the challenge has players both frustrated and once again, slamming Niantic.

Article continues after ad

Sharing their irritation on the Pokemon Go subreddit, one user broke the news that it’s unlikely the community will complete the challenge: “Okay I’m going to bring you back down to earth for a second Niantic… there’s no way we’re gonna do this but I love your enthusiasm”

Hundreds of frustrated comments followed, with many hating on the nature of the task. Hatching eggs requires incubators, and unless you buy them with your own money, you’ll likely only have one to use, making the progress extremely slow. Especially if you accidentally stick on a 12km egg.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, many labeled the event a “Global money making challenge” while others called it “impossible” and just a “scheme to get more players to buy incubators.”

Others looked past the incubator, and instead focused their frustrations on the catchable Pokemon: “If they really wanted us to do this, they would have put some actually decent options in eggs. But nope, 95% s**t and nothing worth burning incubators.”

“Yeah this one is a joke” wrote another fan, going on to say “You expect me to do 1/4 (ish) as many EGGS as I do ROCKET BATTLES?? And faster than we did the Rockets somehow? Who’s ready for the Triumph Together Makeup Event?”

Article continues after ad

The most recent Makeup event saw tons of fans being rewarded with free Ultra Beasts, so it’s easy to see why fans are excited about another.

Nevertheless, while good progress is being made towards completing the task, many can’t enjoy the challenge due to the lack of incubators, decent hatch results, and the “money-making” scheme they’re slamming Niantic for.