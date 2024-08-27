Every Galar Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Every Galar Pokemon in Pokemon GoNiantic/The Pokemon Company
Trainers lamenting the lack of Galar representation in Pokemon Go got good news with the announcement of the Max Out season.
Max Out will focus on Pokemon and mechanics from the Sword and Shield era, such as Dynamax. Starting with the Go All Out event, Pokemon Go will introduce new Gen 8 Pokemon, who’ll join the handful of Galar ‘mon already in the game.
Here are all of the Galar Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go and those announced to be coming to the game soon.
All Galar Pokemon in Pokemon Go
There are currently 15 Pokemon from Gen 8 in Pokemon Go. These include Legendaries from Sword and Shield and its DLC, evolutions of regional variants, and common early-game ‘mon like Wooloo and Skwovet.
The following Galar Pokemon are currently available in the mobile title, with those that can be Shiny marked with an asterisk:
- Skwovet and Greedent
- Wooloo and Dubwool
- Obstagoon*
- Perrserker*
- Sirfetch’d*
- Mr. Rime*
- Runerigus*
- Falinks
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
Shiny forms of Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, and Dubwool will be introduced when Go All Out begins.
All Galar Pokemon coming soon to Pokemon Go
The following Pokemon from the Galar region are announced to be joining the game with the Go All Out event:
- Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom
- Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace
- Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon
- Stonjourner (UK exclusive)
- Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult
All Galarian forms in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go also includes the following Galarian forms of previously-existing Pokemon:
- Galarian Zigzagoon* and Galarian Linoone*
- Galarian Meowth*
- Galarian Farfetch’d*
- Galarian Yamask*
- Galarian Ponyta* and Galarian Rapidash*
- Galarian Mr. Mime*
- Galarian Slowpoke*, Galarian Slowbro*, and Galarian Slowking*
- Galarian Articuno
- Galarian Zapdos
- Galarian Moltres
That’s everything you need to know about the Galar Pokemon available in Pokemon Go! For more on the game, check out our guides on Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.