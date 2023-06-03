Pokemon Go players cautiously optimistic as Diancie leaked for Go Fest

Diancie has been confirmed for Go Fest via a leak, and some Pokemon Go players are speculating about the Diancie’s power level and possible evolutions at release.

Mythical Pokemon Diancie has been elusive in mobile game Pokemon Go. The Jewel Pokemon that first debuted in Generation 6 has yet to be made available in the mobile title.

However, it looks like that will change soon. One localized homepage for Go appeared to have leaked Diancie’s first scheduled appearance in the game, and fans are already excited to try and add Diance to their collection.

This leak has led to a subsquent discussion about the Pokemon’s power level at release, and some players are concerned about how Niantic will ultimately implement Diancie in Pokemon Go.

Diancie leaked for Pokemon Go

In a Reddit post on the Silph Road subreddit, a user noted that a leaked advertisement on the French Pokemon Go site stated that Diancie will be coming to the mobile title.

The advertisement bluntly stated that the long-awaited Pokemon will be arriving during the Go Fest that is slated to take place in August 2023, although there’s no indication as to when exactly Pokemon Go will be adding Diancie.

The post came to little shock to some, with one user stating that it’s “pretty obvious” that the mythical Jewel Pokemon would make an appearance in a season called “Hidden Gems.”

However, some players did show concern about the release of Diancie. One user wondered whether Mega Diancie would be added alongside the Legendary.

Another wondered about whether Diancie’s signature move Diamond Storm will be attached. While some mythical monsters have had their signature move in the move set when obtained through special research, like Jirarchi’s Doom Desire, others have not been so fortunate. For right now, it looks like we’ll have to wait on that answer.

Per Niantic, the 2023 Go Fest will take place during the month of August and will culminate with a worldwide event between August 26-27.

