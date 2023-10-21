Pokemon Go players baffled by bizarre new Halloween costumes

Pokemon Go’s latest Halloween update brings a variety of unique new costumes that have left the community divided.

Pokemon Go is throwing a massive Halloween bash this year, and it’s not just the Pokemon getting into the spirit of things.

While players may stumble upon a Pikachu in a Tricks & Treats outfit, a Vulpix showcasing a Spooky Festival look, or even a Piplup dressed up in a Halloween Mischief costume, the fun doesn’t stop there.

Trainers themselves can get into the Halloween mode with special avatar items and stickers available for purchase during and even after the event. However, some new in-store items have left the Pokemon Go community scratching their heads.

A trainer took to Reddit to share an image of the new style options, captioning it with a bewildered: “I’m sorry, but wtf is this.”

The image in question showed the player trying out the brand-new Yamask Mask, available for 200 coins. But what really caught the community’s attention was the outlandish Cofagrigus Costume that’s now up for grabs as well.

The reactions were mixed, to say the least. Some players humorously labeled the costume as “Nightmare fuel,” while others were smitten, declaring it “Perfection” or exclaiming, “That’s the best thing I’ve seen all day. That’s what that is.”

The Halloween-inspired outfit featured a golden Yamask Mask paired with a Cofagrigus full-body outfit that shimmered in gold with an extra pair of Cofagrigus’ shadowy limbs stemming from the back.

All five of the unique style options are available in the Pokemon Go right now:

Yamask Mask: 200 Coins

Cofagrigus Costume: 400 Coins

Cofagrigus Head: 200 Coins

Phantump Head: 200 Coins

Greavard Wig: 200 Coins

This year’s Halloween event isn’t just about costumes. Trainers can look forward to a plethora of activities, including the debut of Shiny Zorua, enhanced Candy rewards, specialized Timed Research, and exclusive in-game shop bundles.

Plus, with a special collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming, trainers can score unique avatar items and more. The event promises unique bonuses, raid updates, and fresh Pokestop showcases.

There’s truly something for everyone this Halloween, no matter your thoughts on the latest costumes to hit the store.