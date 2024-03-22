Pokemon Go avatars dubbed “horrific” as new changes roll out

Niantic have launched the new-look trainer avatars in Pokemon Go, but players are not happy with the changes. In fact, many are asking for the old models back.

Pokemon Go’s new avatar customization system was launched as a silent update over the past few weeks, with players gaining access to the new changes at various times.

At first, fans were excited about the revamp However, now it seems a larger portion of the player base has switched to the new customizable characters, and said large portion of the community isn’t too happy with what’ they see’s on display.

“Yeah, Niantic remove these new avatars please, and thank you,” was the title of one thread on the game’s subreddit.

“Change it back now” read another, in all caps. “It’s horrendous isn’t it,” another player in the thread agreed. Even going so far as to describe the new avatar faces as “AI generated”.

“I was so excited when they announced these new updates. How did they manage to f–k it up this bad.” Said one disappointed fan.

“I’ve played since 2016 and this will be quits for me if they don’t fix it…” said one long-time fan.

Other threads described the changes as “horrific” and “terrible”.

While the changes from Niantic were supposed to allow players more freedom and flexibility to customize their trainers, it seems like many fans feel it’s limited their creativity.