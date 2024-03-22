Pokemon Go fans predict certain cosmetic prices will rise after avatar update

Some Pokemon Go fans have predicted that certain cosmetic prices will skyrocket following the controversial avatar update.

Pokemon Go’s recent avatar update has not sat well with some fans, as many have argued that the new models look “horrific” and that certain body proportions look bizarre.

Now, some fans have predicted that the price of certain types of cosmetics will skyrocket in the in-game store following this update. The cosmetic type in question being items that cover one’s face.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit said, “Niantic playing 4D Chess: Mask sales will go through the roof as the Avatar Apocalypse spreads globally.”

Article continues after ad

The OP included images of the Dusclops Headwrap, Giratina Helmet, Yamask Mask, and Cofagrigus Helmet.

These cosmetic items all cover the majority of the avatar’s face, so trainers wouldn’t have to look at the updated player faces.

Others in the comments shared alternate cosmetic combos that could be used to achieve the effect. “Got me that Solgaleo Mask so I dont gotta see the abomination that is my avatars face,” said one fan.

Article continues after ad

Another trainer said, “I have always worn the Giant Pikachu Pumpkin Mask, and I will continue to do so.”

For those interested, the Mega Rayquaza Hat, Nihilego Hat, and Rhi-Style Helmet with Goggles are other cosmetic options that completely cover the avatar’s face.

Article continues after ad

Considering Niantic just rolled out the avatar update, it seems unlikely the developer will revert to the old models anytime soon. For now, Pokemon Go players will just have to try and make their avatars look as aesthetically pleasing as possible with the new system.