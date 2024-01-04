Pokemon Go players claim they’ve been “scammed by Niantic” due to raid error

Pokemon Go players have been left feeling “scammed” after one raid error misleads fans into believing they can catch an event Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go New Year event brought some adorable new outfits to a variety of Pokemon. Naturally, fans jumped at the chance to catch these pocket monsters, with many heading to the raids to guarantee a chance to add one to their Pokedex.

However, many Pokemon Go players are feeling baffled and pretty frustrated after claiming they’ve been “scammed by Niantic” due to a major raid error that’s tricked players into thinking they’re getting the promised costumed Pokemon only to rip it away from them when trying to catch them.

Pokemon Go player baffled after misleading raid

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one player asked the community whether they’ve also experienced the same problems. They highlighted: “I did 3 raids this evening for Hoothoot, Gengar and Bulbasaur. All of which had their respective hats on up until the catch screen. Did anyone else experience this? Super disappointed at this catfish by Niantic.”

As seen in the images, the player was presented with a Hoothoot raid with the New Years hat on its head. Up until the point of catching, it was clear the costumed Pokemon was what they would be able to grab, but that promptly disappeared when they succeeded.

Thankfully, many took to the comments to explain why this may have happened to the player, explaining how “It happens a lot if the event is over. Horrible but Niantic can’t code.”

Others spotted the time in the player’s screenshots and revealed “I think I heard if you finished the raid after 8 when the event ended then it won’t have the costume on. Pretty stupid if you ask me.”

Naturally, while many offered a helpful explanation, the comments were often filled with frustration, with some stating they feel “scammed by Niantic” after also missing out on event Pokemon due to the error.

There’s no telling whether Niantic will fix the error, promising players certain Pokemon after the event finishes, but it’s clear fans feel pretty lied to.