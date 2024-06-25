Pokemon Go players baffled after their avatar’s skin color changes in new update

Just when Pokemon Go fans thought the controversial ‘avatargate’ was over, more changes hit their characters, with players reporting that their avatar’s skin color had completely changed after the recent update.

When Niantic changed their Pokemon Go avatars, it caused quite a stir among the community, with thousands labeling the new designs as a distinct downgrade and calling for the original look to come back.

However, now the focus is on a new, and unexpected change after tons of Pokemon Go fans discovered their characters skin and hair color altering after the recent update.

“I opened the app today to find my avatar had way darker skin than it used to,” shared one user on the Pokemon Go Reddit. They went on to explain that they didn’t seem to be the only one, explaining that they “opened my friends list to check and… so was everyone else’s. Is this a bug for everyone or just my game?”

The bug or glitch is affecting many players, as even more shared their posts regarding the odd changes.

“Pokemon Go did a recent app update, and all of a sudden my character changed from caucasian to African-American… Why this mass change all to this? I don’t get it” shared another player.

One fan posted proof of the change, sharing an image before the update and after, showcasing the distinct difference in both hair and skin color on their avatar.

The changes were so sudden that some fans believed it was an issue with their accounts, with one player commenting that they “bout had a panic attack thinking I got hacked or something.”

Thankfully, most players thought the glitch was “super funny” and were pretty thankful their game hadn’t been hacked, as opposed to frustration over another Niantic bug.

From the many posts and the amount of players it’s affecting, it’s likely that this is purely a glitch, and is a result of the update resetting your avatar’s skin color. As such, it can be easily changed back to your preferred design in the style tab of your Pokemon Go game.