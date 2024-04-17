Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go trainers looking to use Mega Slowbro in Raid content or limited PvP areas need to know its best moveset. So, let’s break down its full list of moves as well as its best kit for both PvP and Raids.

Mega Slowbro was introduced to the series through Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, and the goofy form has since made its way to Pokemon Go.

Like its base form, Mega Slowbro retains its Water/Psychic-type combo. It also boasts some great resistances to common types in Pokemon Go, like Steel and Psychic.

So, trainers looking to use the Hermit Crab Mega Pokemon in Pokemon Go can keep on reading to find out its best moveset for both PvP and Raid content.

Article continues after ad

Contents

NIANTIC

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro all moves

The dopey Mega Slowbro has just two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves Pokemon Go, with only three types spread out between them. Here’s its full moveset:

Article continues after ad

Mega Slowbro Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water/STAB)

Confusion (Psychic/STAB)

Mega Slowbro Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice/STAB)

Water Pulse (Water/STAB)

Scald (Water/STAB)

Psychic (Psychic/STAB)

Surf (Water/STAB – Elite TM)*

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro best PvP moveset

Mega Slowbro’s best moveset for PvP content is Confusion as the Fast Move and Psychic and Surf as the Charged Moves.

Out of Mega Slowbro’s two Fast Move options, both are viable, but Confusion’s damage and energy generation in combination with Psychic ultimately makes it better than Water Gun.

As mentioned above, Psychic should be Mega Slowbro’s go-to Charged Move thanks to its damage and energy costs, which are similar to those of its other moves. Mega Slowbro’s second Charged Move should go to Surf.

Article continues after ad

Of course, players can only take Mega Pokemon into certain special event cups, but when those special events come around, this is the moveset to use.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro best Raid moveset

Mega Slowbro’s best moveset for Raid content is Confusion as the Fast Move and Psychic and Surf as the Charged Moves.

In Raid content, it’s generally a good idea to keep Pokemon to one type, and Confusion and Psychic provide Mega Slowbro with the best DPS. Adding Surf as the second Charged Move gives Slowbro some handy type coverage with STAB.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Mega Slowbro’s movesets in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check out our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Bug-type Pokemon: Weaknesses & strengths | Pokemon Go Mega Evolution changes: Bonuses, reduced cost | Every Mega Evolution missing from Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Top Attackers, Defenders & PvP champions | Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go