Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon GO Kanto Tour – Red & Green exclusives explained

Published: 9/Dec/2020 1:06

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon's Charizard and Venusaur next to Pokemon GO logo.
Game Freak / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO is celebrating the Nintendo series’ 25th anniversary with a special Kanto Tour in 2021. Niantic will be making Trainers pick between a Red or Green version of the event. Here is the full list of exclusive ‘mon to help make your decision a little easier.

The Pokemon franchise officially made its debut in Japan in 1996, with the Game Boy titles Red and Green. In 2021, the Game Freak franchise will officially reach its 25th anniversary.

Wildly popular mobile title GO will honor the milestone with a special Gen 1 themed celebration in February 2021. Participating players will have to decide between two versions of the event.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Tour 2021.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
The 2021 event will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

Pokemon GO Red and Green exclusives

The event will kick off on February 20 and only last a day from 9:00AM to 9:00PM local time. To make things tricker, players will have to collect all 150 monsters if they want to win the ultimate reward – a Shiny Mew.

Just like the groundbreaking Game Boy titles, Pokemon GO Trainers will have to make a choice between Red or Green. Each version has their own exclusive ‘mon, as well as Shiny boosted creatures.

Below we will quickly break down the differences between each Game Boy title. Those looking to get a specific character will need to choose wisely!

Screenshot of Pokemon Charizard.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
There’s different Pokemon depending on which version you pick.

Pokemon Red exclusives

  • Ekans
  • Oddish
  • Mankey
  • Growlithe
  • Scyther
  • Electabuzz

Pokemon Green exclusives

  • Sandshrew
  • Vulpix
  • Meowth
  • Bellsprout
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
Screenshot of Shiny Dratini in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Both versions will feature Pokemon who are Shiny boosted.

Shiny boosted Pokemon

Red

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Pidgey
  • Ekans
  • Pikachu
  • Nidoran (Male)
  • Oddish
  • Diglett
  • Mankey
  • Growlithe
  • Ponyta
  • Shellder
  • Drowzee
  • Krabby
  • Hitmonlee
  • Lickitung
  • Scyther
  • Electabuzz
  • Eevee
  • Kabuto
  • Dratini

Green

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Pidgey
  • Pikachu
  • Sandshrew
  • Nidoran (Female)
  • Psyduck
  • Vulpix
  • Bellsproud
  • Geodude
  • Exeggcute
  • Hitmonchan
  • Koffing
  • Tangela
  • Horsea
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Eevee
  • Omanyte
  • Dratini

Pokemon player ‘jshen130‘ uploaded a nifty graphic to Reddit for those that prefer an easier visual break down of the events exclusives. The image also shows the ‘mon that are in both versions of Red & Green.

[Analysis] Kanto Tour: Pairwise Red vs Green Exclusives/Boosted Shiny Comparison from TheSilphRoad

Despite releasing back in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has continued to grow into a worldwide phenomena. In 2019, reports revealed it to be the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

Fans will get their chance to revisit the series’ origins in 2021 with the special GO event. Those who manage to catch all 150 original monsters by February 27 can even get a rare Shiny Mew.

Destiny

Destiny 2 next-gen guide: new features, changes, crossplay, more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 0:42

by Tanner Pierce
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Forsaken

The next-gen version of Destiny 2 is finally available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and its brought along with it some new features, including a higher frame-rate, FOV slider, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

While fans have obviously been able to play Destiny 2 via backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S since the launch of both consoles, the game hadn’t been able to take full advantage of everything the new hardware has to offer until December 8.

Now, fans can go on their new consoles and download the fully optimized version of the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. But what does the new version come with and when will Xbox players be able to play with PlayStation players? Here’s what you need to know.

Destiny 2 next-gen changes

Bungie
Destiny 2 has a higher FPS and an FOV slider on next-gen consoles.

As previously announced by Bungie, Destiny 2 will take full advantage of the next-generation hardware with the ability to run the game at a higher frame rate, faster loading times, 120 hz refresh rate and more. Basically, the whole game’s gotten a boost.

Beyond the aforementioned technical upgrades to the game, it also got a few new features thanks to the new hardware, which bring the game more in-line with the other versions of the title.

How to change your Field of View

One of the biggest features added to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is that of the Field-of-View slider on console, which is missing in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title. Finding the option is relatively simple and is found in the main settings.

  1. While playing Destiny 2, open your Menu
  2. Tab over to the “Settings” menu
  3. Click the “Video”
  4. Select your desired Field-of-View

It’s worth pointing out that the Field-of-View only goes up to 105, just like the PC version, so if you were looking to make it higher than that, you’ll be sorely disappointed. Still, it’s a welcome addition.

Bungie
Both the FOV slider and the ability to turn on 120hz refresh rate, can be found in the settings menu.

Faster FPS

Not only will Destiny 2 run at 60 FPS but the game’s Crucible mode, which is essentially standard PvP multiplayer, will run at 120 FPS, if you have a monitor or screen that supports it that is. Accessing this menu is as simple as the Field of View settings above. In fact, all you have to do is follow the same instructions as above but click on the “120hz” option, rather than the FOV option.

Again, you MUST have a monitor that supports it in order to take advantage of this framerate, otherwise it will appear as 60 like in every other mode. Regardless, this is a huge improvement over the last-gen version, which ran at 30 FPS. It’s also worth pointing out that this 120 mode is NOT available on the Xbox Series S.

Crossplay

While Destiny 2 players will be able to enjoy cross-gen play; crossplay between consoles of different families will be launching in 2021. This means there’s currently no option to play with your Xbox friends on PlayStation, or visa-versa.

While this is a bit disappointing to be sure, we only knew that the devs were looking into it up until this point, so the fact that we have a confirmation of its existence is nice.

How to download the next-gen version of Destiny 2

Downloading the next-gen version of the game is just like any other application. Simply go onto either the PlayStation Store or the Xbox store, search for Destiny 2 and select download.

For PlayStation players, it’s important that you’re downloading the correct version of the game. Like many other games right now, many are reporting that they don’t know how to access the PS5 version or that they are downloading the PS4 version of the game.

On the Destiny 2 PS Store page or the PS5’s main menu, click the three dots next to the download version, select game version, and make sure that you have the PS5 version selected before you click download. No reason to have the old version take up all that space.

All in all, this is a pretty massive update and Destiny 2 playing on next-gen consoles will surely be excited about everything it has to offer. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Destiny news as it comes out.