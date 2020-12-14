Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event: Costumed Pikachu, Vanillite debut, more

Published: 14/Dec/2020 23:19

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 promotional.
Pokemon Go / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event has been announced, and will introduce the Vanillite line to the mobile title. The winter-themed celebration is packed with rewards from costumed Pikachu to Regice. 

Pokemon Go’s annual winter celebration has been revealed, and will kick off on December 22. Fans of Vanillite will not have to wait any longer as the Gen V ‘mon will finally make its debut.

The week-long festivities will also offer players a wealth of rewards, from costumed monsters to special stickers. There will even be a weekend that features Regice. Here are all the details.

Pokemon Holidays 2020 event start time

Niantic announced the event on December 14, and revealed the annual celebration will start on December 22 at 8:00am local time and end on the 31st at 10:00pm.

The festivities will heavily feature Ice-type ‘mon such as Delibird, Spheal, amd Snover. Vanillite also makes its debut, and can be found completing Special Research.

Trainers who missed out on Regice the first time around are in luck as the epic Titan will make its return. The special weekend event launches on Saturday, December 26 at 8:00AM and ends on December 27 at 10:00PM.

Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event stickers promotional.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Go Trainers can get their hands on exclusive stickers during the Holiday event.

Rewards & Items

Winter costume Pokemon

  • Pikachu
  • Delibird
  • Cubchoo

Exclusive Research

  • Vanillite
  • Cryogonal

Winter-themed avatar items

  • Greedent Sweater
  • Whimsicott Earmuffs
  • Winter Boots
  • Winter Coat

Holiday stickers

Players can get their hands on special stickers that can only be unlocked during the event. These items can be found at PokeStops, in gifts, or in the shop itself.

  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Croagunk
  • Whimsicott

AR Mapping task rewards

  • Abomasnow Mega Energy
  • Snorunt encounter.
Screenshot of Pokemon Vanillite evolution line over Pokemon Go map.
Game Freak / Niantic
Gen V ‘mon Vanillite finally makes its debut in Go.

Wild spawns

  • Spheal
  • Snover
  • Vanillite

Raid Pokemon

  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Dewgong
  • Jynx (Can appear Shiny)
  • Sneasel
  • Swinub
  • Walrein,
  • Cubchoo
  • Cryogonal

5km Egg hatches

  • Seel
  • Swinub
  • Smoochum
  • Snorunt
  • Snover,
  • Vanillite

The Holiday celebration is packed full of Pokemon to catch and festive items to be unlocked. Trainers will also not want to miss out on another chance to get Regice during the special weekend.

While the community wasn’t too thrilled with the Galarian Mr. Mime event, Ice-type fans have plenty to be excited about this month.

Pokemon

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event – all Raid bosses

Published: 14/Dec/2020 21:20

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon movie Secrets of the Jungle with Go logo.
Pokemon Go / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic is celebrating the upcoming Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie with a special event in Go. Here all the Raid bosses Trainers can face off against during the limited-time celebration.

Pokemon is gearing up to release its 23rd film in the franchise, The Secrets of the Jungle. While Sword & Shield got Mythical Legendary Zarude earlier in the year, Go is celebrating the movie with a tie-in event.

The special celebration will feature over 15 Raid bosses for fans to tackle, including an adorable Explorer Pikachu. Here is a full list of all the ‘mon you can battle, as well as which ones are capable of being Shiny.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go shiny Celebi event.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Pokemon Go is getting a special tie-in event to the upcoming film Secrets of the Jungle.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss battle list

Over 15 Raid boss battles will be available during the limited time event. Below we will go over the four tiers of monsters that you can take on:

Tier 1:

  • Explorer Pikachu (Shiny capable): CP 493-536
  • Exeggcute (SC): CP 623-671
  • Mawile (SC): CP 877-934
  • Roggenrola (SC) CP 639-688
  • Rufflet (SC) CP 796-852

Tier 2:

  • Lickitung (SC):
  • Chansey (SC):
  • Pinsir (SC):
  • Nuzleaf:
  • Flygon:
  • Durant (SC):

Mega Battles

  • Mega Charizard (SC):
  • Mega Gengar (SC):
  • Mega Abomasnow (SC):

Tier 5:

  • Kyurem: CP 1957-2042
Pokemon Go screenshot of Explorer Pikachu.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Pokemon Go players can face off against a Shiny Explorer Pikachu.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event start time

The Secrets of the Jungle celebration kicks off at 8:00AM local time on December 14. The event brings back iconic Team Rocket villains Jessie & James, and features tie-ins to the movie.

Players are also able to get their hands on a rare Shiny Celebi, although it requires completing Special Research. For how to unlock the popular Mythical check out our guide here.

At the time of writing, Secrets of the Jungle does not have a concrete release date in North America. However, the film is making its debut in Japan on December 25.

While fans in other parts of the world have to wait, The Pokemon Company is allowing players around the world to get a taste of it with the limited time Go event.