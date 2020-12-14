Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event: Costumed Pikachu, Vanillite debut, more

The Pokemon Go Holidays 2020 event has been announced, and will introduce the Vanillite line to the mobile title. The winter-themed celebration is packed with rewards from costumed Pikachu to Regice.

Pokemon Go’s annual winter celebration has been revealed, and will kick off on December 22. Fans of Vanillite will not have to wait any longer as the Gen V ‘mon will finally make its debut.

The week-long festivities will also offer players a wealth of rewards, from costumed monsters to special stickers. There will even be a weekend that features Regice. Here are all the details.

❄️ ’Tis the season to be even more jolly! The #PokemonGOHoliday event is back, Trainers! Look forward to costumed Pokémon, Ice-type Pokémon new to Pokémon GO, event-exclusive Field Research, avatar items, and a blizzard of bonuses! ❄️ https://t.co/2pp9TvAi96 pic.twitter.com/Kerk1zVWQU — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 14, 2020

Pokemon Holidays 2020 event start time

Niantic announced the event on December 14, and revealed the annual celebration will start on December 22 at 8:00am local time and end on the 31st at 10:00pm.

The festivities will heavily feature Ice-type ‘mon such as Delibird, Spheal, amd Snover. Vanillite also makes its debut, and can be found completing Special Research.

Trainers who missed out on Regice the first time around are in luck as the epic Titan will make its return. The special weekend event launches on Saturday, December 26 at 8:00AM and ends on December 27 at 10:00PM.

Rewards & Items

Winter costume Pokemon

Pikachu

Delibird

Cubchoo

Exclusive Research

Vanillite

Cryogonal

Winter-themed avatar items

Greedent Sweater

Whimsicott Earmuffs

Winter Boots

Winter Coat Holiday stickers Players can get their hands on special stickers that can only be unlocked during the event. These items can be found at PokeStops, in gifts, or in the shop itself. Alolan Vulpix

Croagunk

Whimsicott AR Mapping task rewards Abomasnow Mega Energy

Snorunt encounter. Wild spawns Spheal

Snover

Vanillite

Raid Pokemon

Alolan Sandshrew

Dewgong

Jynx (Can appear Shiny)

Sneasel

Swinub

Walrein,

Cubchoo

Cryogonal

5km Egg hatches

Seel

Swinub

Smoochum

Snorunt

Snover,

Vanillite

The Holiday celebration is packed full of Pokemon to catch and festive items to be unlocked. Trainers will also not want to miss out on another chance to get Regice during the special weekend.

While the community wasn’t too thrilled with the Galarian Mr. Mime event, Ice-type fans have plenty to be excited about this month.