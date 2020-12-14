Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event – all Raid bosses

Niantic is celebrating the upcoming Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie with a special event in Go. Here all the Raid bosses Trainers can face off against during the limited-time celebration.

Pokemon is gearing up to release its 23rd film in the franchise, The Secrets of the Jungle. While Sword & Shield got Mythical Legendary Zarude earlier in the year, Go is celebrating the movie with a tie-in event.

The special celebration will feature over 15 Raid bosses for fans to tackle, including an adorable Explorer Pikachu. Here is a full list of all the ‘mon you can battle, as well as which ones are capable of being Shiny.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss battle list

Over 15 Raid boss battles will be available during the limited time event. Below we will go over the four tiers of monsters that you can take on:

Tier 1:

Explorer Pikachu (Shiny capable): CP 493-536

(Shiny capable): CP 493-536 Exeggcute (SC): CP 623-671

(SC): CP 623-671 Mawile (SC): CP 877-934

(SC): CP 877-934 Roggenrola (SC) CP 639-688

(SC) CP 639-688 Rufflet (SC) CP 796-852

Tier 2:

Lickitung (SC):

(SC): Chansey (SC):

(SC): Pinsir (SC):

(SC): Nuzleaf :

: Flygon :

: Durant (SC):

Mega Battles

Mega Charizard (SC):

(SC): Mega Gengar (SC):

(SC): Mega Abomasnow (SC):

Tier 5:

Kyurem: CP 1957-2042

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event start time

The Secrets of the Jungle celebration kicks off at 8:00AM local time on December 14. The event brings back iconic Team Rocket villains Jessie & James, and features tie-ins to the movie.

Players are also able to get their hands on a rare Shiny Celebi, although it requires completing Special Research. For how to unlock the popular Mythical check out our guide here.

The collaboration event with Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle has begun! Complete limited-time Special Research to encounter Shiny Celebi! Jessie and James will be your guides this time!#PokemonGO #PokemonMoviehttps://t.co/DiLPVo8pr9 pic.twitter.com/ZEOTstls5L — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 14, 2020

At the time of writing, Secrets of the Jungle does not have a concrete release date in North America. However, the film is making its debut in Japan on December 25.

While fans in other parts of the world have to wait, The Pokemon Company is allowing players around the world to get a taste of it with the limited time Go event.