Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event – all Raid bosses

Published: 14/Dec/2020 21:20

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon movie Secrets of the Jungle with Go logo.
Pokemon Go / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic is celebrating the upcoming Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie with a special event in Go. Here all the Raid bosses Trainers can face off against during the limited-time celebration.

Pokemon is gearing up to release its 23rd film in the franchise, The Secrets of the Jungle. While Sword & Shield got Mythical Legendary Zarude earlier in the year, Go is celebrating the movie with a tie-in event.

The special celebration will feature over 15 Raid bosses for fans to tackle, including an adorable Explorer Pikachu. Here is a full list of all the ‘mon you can battle, as well as which ones are capable of being Shiny.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go shiny Celebi event.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Pokemon Go is getting a special tie-in event to the upcoming film Secrets of the Jungle.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss battle list

Over 15 Raid boss battles will be available during the limited time event. Below we will go over the four tiers of monsters that you can take on:

Tier 1:

  • Explorer Pikachu (Shiny capable): CP 493-536
  • Exeggcute (SC): CP 623-671
  • Mawile (SC): CP 877-934
  • Roggenrola (SC) CP 639-688
  • Rufflet (SC) CP 796-852

Tier 2:

  • Lickitung (SC):
  • Chansey (SC):
  • Pinsir (SC):
  • Nuzleaf:
  • Flygon:
  • Durant (SC):

Mega Battles

  • Mega Charizard (SC):
  • Mega Gengar (SC):
  • Mega Abomasnow (SC):

Tier 5:

  • Kyurem: CP 1957-2042
Pokemon Go screenshot of Explorer Pikachu.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Pokemon Go players can face off against a Shiny Explorer Pikachu.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event start time

The Secrets of the Jungle celebration kicks off at 8:00AM local time on December 14. The event brings back iconic Team Rocket villains Jessie & James, and features tie-ins to the movie.

Players are also able to get their hands on a rare Shiny Celebi, although it requires completing Special Research. For how to unlock the popular Mythical check out our guide here.

At the time of writing, Secrets of the Jungle does not have a concrete release date in North America. However, the film is making its debut in Japan on December 25.

While fans in other parts of the world have to wait, The Pokemon Company is allowing players around the world to get a taste of it with the limited time Go event.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite Reboot a Friend free skins and rewards

Published: 14/Dec/2020 21:06

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

Epic Games has unveiled a brand-new system clearly designed to get people back into Fortnite by giving them rewards for inviting old friends back to the game. Here’s what you need to know about the new ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature.  

While Fortnite is still a huge title, it’s safe to say that its popularity has gone down a bit from when it was on top of the world. To remedy this issue, Epic Games have unveiled a brand new system designed to get old players who might dropped off the game back into the battle royale.

Called the ‘Reboot a Friend’ program, this new feature allows current players to invite old players to get them back into the game and, in short, give them rewards if they are successful. Here’s how you can invite some old friends back, who qualifies, and what rewards you can get.

How does the Reboot-A-Friend program work?

Epic Games
Fortnite players can invite old friends back to the game in order to get rewards.

Luckily, the Reboot a Friend system is relatively simple. That being said, it’s important to note that you can only reboot players who haven’t been active in Fortnite for at least 30 days, so don’t think you’ll be able to reboot your friend who dropped off with the start of the new season.

Still, there are some easy steps for you to follow:

  1. Go to the Reboot-A-Friend website
  2. Log in to your Epic Games account that’s associated with your Fortnite info
  3. Check down in the list to see if there’s anyone on your friend’s list eligible to be rebooted.
  4. Click “Reboot” next to the players eligible name.
  5. Confirm your selection

You won’t just get your rewards after sending that invite, however: You’ll have to play a few matches with that player if you want everything the program has to offer.

Reboot-A-Friend program rewards

Epic Games
Fortnite fans have to play matches with old friends in order to unlock rewards.

Currently, there are four rewards associated with the new program, with each one attached to a specific number of games. The full breakdown can be found below but, in short, you’ll have to play at least 20 matches in order to get everything.

It’s also important to point out that the rewards are given to both you and the player you chose to reboot, so that player doesn’t have to do invite their own players, which would just be an annoyance.

  • 1 match – Reboot emote
  • 5 matches – Key change lobby track
  • 10 matches – Twin Talons pickaxe
  • 20 matches – Holofoil wrap

On final thing to note is that the program is currently in beta and will only be lasting for 20 days in total, until January 4, 2021, so you’ll have to move quickly. Of course, the program will almost certainly come back in some way, shape, or form, but it’s still noteworthy.

All in all, the rewards themselves are pretty cool, especially considering you can’t get them anywhere else. Here’s hoping you have a friend eligible in order to get your hands on the rewards.