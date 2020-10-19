Pokemon Go Halloween update: Start date, Galar Region teasers, Runerigus - Dexerto

Excitement is building for the Pokemon Go Halloween 2020 event, with players wondering which species will be the headliner and what potential changes will be in the works for the mobile game.

One thing is for certain, this year’s spooky season is going to be a little different for everyone.

We may not see as many children on the streets, or people dressed up to celebrate the holiday, but it’s really a time for developers of video games to push the boat out for those reasons.

If you weren’t expecting much from Pokemon Go this year, think again. The teasers are already rolling out, so let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

When is the Pokemon Go Halloween update coming out?

Pokemon Go always goes big for the Halloween event. This year, it’s expected to start up sometime in the last week of October.

Last year, developers kicked off proceedings on October 17, which was a Thursday, so we should expect to see a similar timeline followed this time around. Once we have official confirmation, we will update this article.

Pokemon Go Halloween teaser

On October 18, Pokemon Go on Twitter revealed a big teaser for the event.

Yamask, which evolves into Runerigus in the Galar Region, features in a short promo video, emerging from the smoke.

Now, it’s unclear as to how this will affect the event this year, but it could be one of the featured ‘mons – for sure.

Interestingly Galarian Yamask has been found in datamines, which are discussed more below. That, in turn, could also mean its evolved form has a big part to play in the festivities.

October Research Breakthrough encounter

Between October 1 and November 1, Shedninja will be available as the October Research Breakthrough encounter in Pokemon Go.

October Legendary Raid Boss schedule

Three Legendary Raid Bosses were confirmed for October, though some have already been and gone.

In a blog post, referencing further additions to the list, Niantic said: “Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event! Each week in October, there’ll be a Raid Hour event on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time featuring that week’s Legendary Raid Boss in five-star raids.”

Zapdos in five-star raids: Friday, September 25 (1PM) to Friday, October 2 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).

Friday, September 25 (1PM) to Friday, October 2 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7). Moltres in five-star raids: Friday, October 2 (1PM) to Friday, October 9 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).

Friday, October 2 (1PM) to Friday, October 9 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7). Origin Form Girantina: Friday, October 9 (1PM) to Friday, October 23 (1PM PDT (GMT −7).

Presumably there “special” Raid Boss will feature after October 23. Here’s which Pokemon we think this exciting new Raid Boss could be.

Pokemon Go Halloween leaks

There have been a few details revealed ahead of schedule by data miners, such as martycochrane on Reddit.

The leaker has been searching far and wide in the game’s data files for Halloween clues, and finally they have found a few big clues.

In their October 16 post, they stated the following had been found:

Highlights

New Pokedex Entries Galarian Ponyta Galarian Rapidash Galarian Yanmask Runerigus

Spooky pose

Halloween Clothing Masks Gengar Onesie Yanmask Top Hat

Crown Tundra Clothing

Halloween Box Names

Halloween Research – A Spooky Message Unmasked Spiritomb (and maybe wild spawns) Galarian Yanmask

Grubhub event

Whether or not these features will be coming soon as part of the Halloween content remains to be seen, though a mention of “spooky message” and “spooky pose” would appear to be huge indications of the inevitable.

We shall soon see what content is coming up next, but based on these leaks, it’s going to be a big event this year. We’ll continue to update this article as news breaks, but as of October 19, all details are up to date.