 Pokemon Go Halloween update: Start date, Galar Region teasers, Runerigus - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Halloween update: Start date, Galar Region teasers, Runerigus

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:04

by David Purcell
Pokemon Halloween
Niantic / Pokemon

Share

Pokemon Go

Excitement is building for the Pokemon Go Halloween 2020 event, with players wondering which species will be the headliner and what potential changes will be in the works for the mobile game. 

One thing is for certain, this year’s spooky season is going to be a little different for everyone.

Advertisement

We may not see as many children on the streets, or people dressed up to celebrate the holiday, but it’s really a time for developers of video games to push the boat out for those reasons.

If you weren’t expecting much from Pokemon Go this year, think again. The teasers are already rolling out, so let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Advertisement
Pokemon Go August event
Pokemon Company
Pokemon G last received its big update for the beginning of August. So, what’s next?

When is the Pokemon Go Halloween update coming out?

Pokemon Go always goes big for the Halloween event. This year, it’s expected to start up sometime in the last week of October. 

Last year, developers kicked off proceedings on October 17, which was a Thursday, so we should expect to see a similar timeline followed this time around. Once we have official confirmation, we will update this article.

Pokemon Go Halloween teaser

On October 18, Pokemon Go on Twitter revealed a big teaser for the event.

Advertisement

Yamask, which evolves into Runerigus in the Galar Region, features in a short promo video, emerging from the smoke.

Now, it’s unclear as to how this will affect the event this year, but it could be one of the featured ‘mons – for sure.

Interestingly Galarian Yamask has been found in datamines, which are discussed more below. That, in turn, could also mean its evolved form has a big part to play in the festivities.

Advertisement

October Research Breakthrough encounter

Between October 1 and November 1, Shedninja will be available as the October Research Breakthrough encounter in Pokemon Go.

Shedninja Pokemon Go
Niantic
Shedninja features in the spooky month’s research encounter.

October Legendary Raid Boss schedule

Three Legendary Raid Bosses were confirmed for October, though some have already been and gone.

Advertisement

In a blog post, referencing further additions to the list, Niantic said: “Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event! Each week in October, there’ll be a Raid Hour event on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time featuring that week’s Legendary Raid Boss in five-star raids.”

  • Zapdos in five-star raids: Friday, September 25 (1PM) to Friday, October 2 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).
  • Moltres in five-star raids: Friday, October 2 (1PM) to Friday, October 9 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).
  • Origin Form Girantina: Friday, October 9 (1PM) to Friday, October 23 (1PM PDT (GMT −7).

Presumably there “special” Raid Boss will feature after October 23. Here’s which Pokemon we think this exciting new Raid Boss could be.

Pokemon Go Halloween leaks

There have been a few details revealed ahead of schedule by data miners, such as martycochrane on Reddit.

The leaker has been searching far and wide in the game’s data files for Halloween clues, and finally they have found a few big clues.

In their October 16 post, they stated the following had been found:

Galarian Ponyta
Pokemon Company
Galarian Ponyta is one of many Galar Region Pokedex entries mentioned in the leak.

Highlights

  • New Pokedex Entries

    • Galarian Ponyta

    • Galarian Rapidash

    • Galarian Yanmask

    • Runerigus

  • Spooky pose

  • Halloween Clothing

    • Masks

    • Gengar Onesie

    • Yanmask Top Hat

  • Crown Tundra Clothing

  • Halloween Box Names

  • Halloween Research – A Spooky Message Unmasked

    • Spiritomb (and maybe wild spawns)

    • Galarian Yanmask

  • Grubhub event

Whether or not these features will be coming soon as part of the Halloween content remains to be seen, though a mention of “spooky message” and “spooky pose” would appear to be huge indications of the inevitable.

We shall soon see what content is coming up next, but based on these leaks, it’s going to be a big event this year. We’ll continue to update this article as news breaks, but as of October 19, all details are up to date.

Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon catch rates revealed for Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:48

by Brent Koepp
pokemon crown tundra rayquaza battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

New details have been revealed about Pokemon Sword & Shield’s upcoming DLC, The Crown Tundra. On October 17, Game Freak explained how obtaining Legendary monsters in Dynamax Adventures works, and what their catch-rates are.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. On October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is getting its second major DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra.

Advertisement

The add-on is bringing over 119 new monsters to Galar, including a whole host of Legendary creatures. However, according to a recent update by Game Freak, there is a limit as to how many times you can catch them.

pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventure
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can catch Legendary Pokemon in the new Dynamax Adventures mode.

Pokemon Crown Tundra catch rates

One of the major additions coming to Sword & Shield is Dynamax Adventures. The new feature is a spin on Raid dens, and will have players entering caves using rental Pokemon. In an October 17 episode of Pokenchi, Game Freak revealed how catching Legendary ‘mons will work in the mode.

Advertisement

According to popular Poke outlet Serebii, Legendary monsters can only be caught one time. However, it appears that Trainers that manage to beat the incredibly rare creatures in Dynamax Adventures will have a 100% catch rate. 

“The Legendary Pokémon fought in Dynamax Adventures in The Crown Tundra have a 100% chance of capture. You can only get each Legendary Pokémon once in Dynamax Adventure in The Crown Tundra,” the tweets explained.

The outlet also explained that players will have to beat four Max Raid battles in a row first before reaching the Legendary ‘mon. If that wasn’t challenging enough, HP damage and PP usage also carries over across all fights.

Advertisement

Even trickier is that players can’t bring their best Pokemon into the mode, and have to choose from a rental team. Although, while exploring the caves, you can catch new monsters who can then be used in battles.

pokemon crown tundra battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Legendary Pokemon have a 100% catch rate – if you can last long enough to beat it.

The big take away from the update is that Legendary monsters can only be caught once in the Crown Tundra. And while their catch rate is 100%, Game Freak will make players work for the encounter, as they have to beat five Dynamax battles in a row.

It is unclear at the time of writing how many rare creatures can be caught outside of the new mode, or whether the “one time” catch rule only applies to Dynamax Adventures. However, past games in the series have always had a similar limit.

Advertisement