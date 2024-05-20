Monster Hunter Now summer update: Release window, Elder Dragon, new weapon, more

Niantic has revealed details on the Monster Hunter Now summer update, giving players a sneak peek at all the upcoming content.

The Monster Hunter Now summer update is right around the corner, and Niantic has finally revealed details about the new content coming to the game. From the deadly debut of an iconic Elder Dragon to new weapons and monster types, there’s a lot for players to look forward to.

So, if you’re looking to go hunting out in the summer this year, then our Monster Hunter Now summer update guide has everything you need to know.

The Monster Hunter Now summer update will go live in July 2024 and will carry through to August. During this three-month window, players will be able to take part in summer-themed festivities.

Niantic has yet to reveal the exact date and times of the event, but we’ll update this section as and when details are revealed, so be sure to check back here regularly.

According to the official Monster Hunter Now roadmap, the summer update includes the first-ever appearance of an Elder Dragon. While Niantic has yet to reveal exactly what Elder Dragon will be making its debut, previous Monster Hunter Now leaks did share a screenshot of Kushala Daora’s weapons and armor.

The monster’s silhouette on the roadmap image also looks very similar to Kushala Daora as well, further suggesting its arrival in June. If the addition of an Elder Dragon wasn’t exciting enough, the devs are also adding a Leviathan in July. Many players hoping this will either be Mizutsune or Lagiacurus, while August will also receive an additional monster.

Niantic/Capcom Niantic has updated the Monster Hunter Now roadmap.

There’s also going to be a new weapon added, so Hunters will be able to expand their arsenal further when the summer update arrives in June.

Niantic also stated the following when discussing the Season 1 finale and upcoming content: “We’re also planning an epic event to close out Season 1 and that is just the beginning! More monster events are coming, plus this fall look forward to another major update to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of Monster Hunter Now.”

As always, we’ll update this hub as and when Niantic reveals new information so be sure to bookmark this page.

