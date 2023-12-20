Pokemon Go player furious after Niantic avoids “perfect” opportunity in winter update

A Pokemon Go player has put Niantic on blast after they chose not to include Frigibax as part of the winter update and instead accused them of “spamming” the same ones every event.

Pokemon Go’s annual Winter Holiday event has kicked off with Part 1, which was released on December 18, 2023.

The winter update from Niantic has brought along a fresh wave of festive additions for players to celebrate Christmas and the year’s end. These include snow patterns, the introduction of Cetoddle & Cetitan, and festive costumes for certain Pokemon.

However, some Pokemon spawn rates have also been increased to boost the likelihood of players being able to catch otherwise rare pocket monsters in the game — whether that be making them spawn in the wild, including them in different raids, or as part of Field Research tasks throughout Winter Holiday 2023.

Despite this, one player has been left furious after they accused Niantic of “spamming” the same Pokemon every event and that Frigibax should have had its spawn rate boosted in some way as part of the winter update.

Pokemon Go player IIIbeback15 posed the question: “Why no Frigibax,” and then broke down the reasons why they feel it should have been included as part of the winter update.

“I feel like this could have been a perfect opportunity to bring it back, for God’s sake, it’s a Christmas-themed winter event.

“A lot of people, including me, missed out on grabbing a few of them. I don’t know why Niantic reuses the same Pokemon every event,” IIIbeback15 expressed. They went on to claim that the same Pokemon are being “spammed” every event and that they want a higher spawn rate percentage of “5% or even 1% is all I’m asking.”

Despite the post getting hundreds of upvotes, it also saw various Pokemon Go players disagreeing. Most of those against the idea provided a debate that re-releasing the Frigibax was too soon.

The top comment stated: “I mean it was just released. How long was Noibat or Jang-mo-o rare before they had it featured in an event? No way would I expect them to let them spawn anything like commonly just yet.”

To which IIIbeback15 responded: “Yes, and how long did it take Keldeo to come back after that ticketed exclusive? Oh, wait, I still don’t have one.”

Some players have also highlighted that Frigibax has continued to spawn since its release: “I’ve not got one, but I see one on the radar from time to time. They’re rare, but not extinct,” meanwhile others revealed they are yet to find one in the wild.

Whether you agree that Niantic has been “spamming” the same Pokemon every event or think Frigibax should have been included in the winter update, as one player pointed out, the Pokemon is “rumored to come to Elite Raids in January,” hopefully solving everyone’s qualms.