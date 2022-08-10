Pokemon Go Grubbin evolution: How to get Charjabug & Vikavolt and can they be Shiny?

Grubbin is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Bug Out! event, so if you’re wondering how to evolve it into Vikavolt and whether they can be Shiny, we’ve got the answers you need right here.

Pokemon Go’s beloved Bug Out! event is returning once again in August 2022. This year’s edition has loads of features to enjoy including the debut of Mega Scizor and a Bug-themed Collection Challenge.

The most exciting feature, though, is the arrival of the Alola region’s Bug-type Grubbin alongside its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt. But how do you find them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out.

Niantic

How to catch Grubbin in Pokemon GO

There are a few different ways to encounter Grubbin in Pokemon Go right now:

As a wild spawn (if you’re lucky).

As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

As a reward for completing the Bug Out! Catch Challenge.

The easiest way to find a Grubbin is to go out and explore until one pops up on the map. Remember that using Incense or placing Lure Modules on a PokeStop will increase the amount of wild Pokemon that spawn around you.

You can also encounter a Grubbin by working through the Bug Out! Catch Challenge or by completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks, although you can’t guarantee which reward you’ll get as these tasks are given at random.

How to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug & Vikavolt in Pokemon Go

Grubbin can evolve into Charjabug once you’ve collected 25 Candy. Charjabug can then evolve into Vikavolt with 100 Candy, but you’ll also need to be near a Magnetic Lure Module on a PokeStop.

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy, remember that you can use Pinap Berries when catching Grubbin for a boost. You can also set Grubbin as your Buddy so it finds Candy while you’re exploring.

If it’s a Magnetic Lure Module you’re struggling to find, these can be purchased from the in-game shop or you can occasionally get them by completing Special Research stories or Timed Research tasks.

Can Grubbin be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

The bad news is that Shiny Grubbin is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means that its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt also cannot be Shiny.

It’s likely that Shiny versions of the Grubbin family will be saved for a future event (maybe even next year’s Bug Out event) so for now, you’ll have to make do with regular Grubbin.