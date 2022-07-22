Pokemon Go Clamperl evolutions: How to get Huntail & Gorebyss

Daniel Megarry . 42 minutes ago

Clamperl has two evolutions in Pokemon Go, so here’s all the information you need to help you get both Huntail and Gorebyss.

The Hoenn region’s Water-type Pokemon Clamperl was first introduced to Pokemon Go as part of the Clamperl Limited Research event in February 2019, but it’s been a pretty rare spawn ever since then.

While getting Clamperl is difficult, getting both of its evolutions is even harder. It also doesn’t work the same as it does in the mainline games, where you would need a special item to get each evolution.

So if you’re looking to add both Huntail and Gorebyss to your collection in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Niantic

How to evolve Clamperl into Huntail and Gorebyss in Pokemon Go

Clamperl can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss once you’ve collected 50 Candy, but you’ll never know which one you’re going to get as this evolution is entirely at random in Pokemon Go.

Unlike many other Pokemon including Eevee and Rockruff, there’s no way to influence what Clamperl evolves into, so you’ll just have to keep evolving multiple Clamperl until you get both evolutions.

This could take you a while, especially as Clamperl is quite a rare spawn in Pokemon Go. Another method would be to find a player who has the evolution that you don’t have and trade with them.

Which Clamperl evolution is best in Pokemon Go?

The short answer is that both Huntail and Gorebyss are disappointing when it comes to the Pokemon Go Battle League and Raid Battles, where there are much stronger Water-types to choose from.

This pretty much reduces them both to Pokedex fillers, although it does mean you won’t have to spend the time powering them up or teaching them new moves.

Niantic

Can Clamperl be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Clamperl is available in Pokemon Go, which means both of its potential evolutions, Huntail and Gorebyss, can be Shiny in the game as well.

Shiny Clamperl gets a purple-hued shell instead of its usual blue shell, while Shiny Huntail becomes green instead of blue and Shiny Gorebyss becomes yellow instead of pink.

That's everything you need to know about Clamperl evolutions in Pokemon Go!

