How to get Wimpod in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Wimpod is making its debut in Pokemon Go during the TCG Crossover Event, but how do you catch it? And can it be Shiny? Let’s find out.

The big TCG Crossover Event has finally arrived in Pokemon Go. To celebrate the new trading card set, which launches in July, this two-week event will feature themed Raid Bosses and Collection Challenges.

It also marks the debut of Wimpod, a Bug/Water-type Pokemon originally discovered in the Alola region. With enough Candy, you’ll be able to get its evolution Golisopod, but it will probably take you quite a while.

As with any new Pokemon Go debut, many trainers will be wondering how to catch Wimpod, how to evolve it into Golisopod, and whether they can be Shiny. We’ve got answers to all of those questions below.

How to catch Wimpod in Pokemon Go

You can encounter Wimpod in Pokemon Go in a few different ways right now:

As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks .

. By defeating it in a 1-Star Raid Battle .

. As a random wild encounter – if you’re lucky!

The easiest way to catch Wimpod is probably to find one in the wild, although this could take a while as there probably won’t be many out there. You can always use Incense and the ‘Nearby’ menu to help.

If you want a guaranteed method, we’d recommend finding one in a 1-Star Raid Battle. With the right counters (it’s weak against Flying and Electric-type attacks) you should be able to defeat it by yourself.

Finally, you can get Wimpod as a reward for completing specific event-exclusive Field Research tasks during the TCG Crossover event, but again, this could take a while as these tasks are given out at random.

Is Shiny Wimpod available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Wimpod is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Golisopod is also unavailable. The regular non-Shiny versions will have to make do for now.

How to evolve Wimpod into Golisopod in Pokemon Go

If you want to evolve Wimpod into Golisopod, you’ll need to collect 400 Candy. There are no special items or Buddy tasks needed for this evolution process.

This is a huge evolution cost that’s on par with evolving Magikarp into Gyarados, so you’re going to need all the help you can get. Make sure to use Pinap Berries when catching Wimpod for a Candy boost.

You can also set Wimpod as your Buddy to get extra Candy when out exploring. As a last resort, you could also use any spare Rare Candies you have, but we think they’re better saved for Legendaries.

