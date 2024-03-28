Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan finds huge Synchro Machine “missed opportunity”

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan pointed out a massive missed opportunity surrounding one monster’s Synchro Machine controls.

Perhaps one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most underbaked mechanics was the Synchro Machine feature, which allowed trainers to take control of their Pokemon to move around the overworld.

However, many trainers think the feature could have been a standout addition if it was just a bit more fleshed out, and a prime example came from one trainer on the Scarlet & Violet subreddit.

A user named TooManyNat5 made a post titled, “Golurk’s missed opportunity for Synchro Machine.”

The OP included a video of Golurk utilizing the feature and headed off the edge of a sharp cliff. As one might expect, Golurk simply lumbers off the edge and plummets to the ground.

However, trainers who know their Pokemon lore—specifically surrounding the anime—know that Golurk is actually capable of flight, as shown in the last seconds of the video.

Instead of using wings, Golurk retracts its arms and legs into its body and blasts off using some form of propulsion. In fact, Golurk can even learn the move Fly in Scarlet & Violet.

Many fans lamented the fact that Golurk couldn’t zoom around the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium in the Indigo Disk. “I really hoped I could fly the first time I got this machine, said one trainer. “Was very sad afterwards.”

“Pressing B doesn’t do anything?,” asked another, to which the OP sadly confirmed Golurk remained grounded.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Synchro Machine is a nifty little feature, hopefully, Game Freak will give it a bit more TLC in future games.