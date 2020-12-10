Pokemon Go Game Awards event: start time, remove Shadow Frustration, more

Pokemon Go is teaming up with the Game Awards 2020 for a special in-game event. Players who participate will battle with Team Rocket, while also getting to remove the pesky TM Frustration from their Shadow ‘mon.

The Game Awards is finally upon us, with the industry set to come together on December 10 to celebrate 2020’s best artists and their incredible work. This year’s event is partnering up with Pokemon Go.

Niantic is launching a special in-game event in the mobile title that will run alongside the live ceremony. Players will battle Team Rocket while also getting a whole host of perks and goodies. Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Game Awards event start time

This year’s Game Awards livestream kicks off at 4:00PM PST and lasts until 10:00PM. While the Pokemon Go event will run alongside the broadcast, Niantic is actually giving players an extra day to celebrate the annual ceremony.

Just like the award show, the event officially launches at 4:00PM PST on December 10, and it ends on December 11 at 4:00PM PST – giving players around 24 hours to partake in the festivities.

In a blog post on the Pokemon game’s website, the developer wrote: “Tune in to The Game Awards tomorrow, Thursday, December 10. You can also look forward to a special event in Pokémon GO starting at that time, during which you can enjoy catching Pokémon and battling Team GO Rocket while you follow along with the show.”

Trainers, tune in to The Game Awards tomorrow, December 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. PST! https://t.co/86AUyYLU3A While you watch, you can enjoy a special event in Pokémon GO! Can we get a “Whoop, whoop”? 🙌 https://t.co/bRFA9Ju66n pic.twitter.com/MH0WTOkiK3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 9, 2020

Pokemon Go Game Awards event features

The standout feature of the event is being able to remove the Frustration TM from Shadow Pokemon. As many players can attest to, it’s usually costly or time consuming. However, the Game Awards event is making it easier than ever to remove it.

Niantic’s collaboration is also a good time for Trainers catch more ‘mon with increased Incense effectiveness, as well as stock up on Stardust as the rates will be boosted when catching monsters during the celebration.

Incense will be more effective at attracting Pokemon.

You’ll earn more Stardust from catches.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget Frustration.

Team Go Rocket Grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.

Trainers who love Shadow Pokemon will not want to miss out on this event, as this is the perfect time to finally remove Frustration from characters with relative ease. It only lasts for 24 hours though, so use your time wisely.

If nothing else, the in-game Go event will be the perfect distraction to keep fans entertained while watching the annual awards ceremony. And who knows, maybe we will get Poke-related news at the celebration.