Pokemon Go Friendship Day announced: date & time, Lucky Pokemon, 100,000 XP, more - Dexerto

Niantic has announced Pokemon Go’s first ever Friendship Day. The new annual event will offer players a boosted chance at trading Lucky Pokemon, as well as a collection challenge worth 100,000 XP! Here is everything you need to know.

Go is celebrating the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary with its Season of Legends. The three-month long event takes a look back at the franchise’s most popular characters and Trainers.

Following Rivals’ Week in April 2021, Niantic has announced a new annual event will make its debut called Friendship Day. Here is what we know about the special single-day festival.

Pokemon Go Friendship Day date & start time

Since the game’s launch in 2016, Go has put a heavy emphasis on friends playing together – whether that is two players meeting up in real life or your buddy Pokemon which follows you around the map.

It’s fitting then that the mobile title is now getting an entire holiday event dedicated to it. Friendship Day will make its debut on Saturday, April 24 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time.

The special celebration will feature Grass-type Pokemon spawns. While only three hours long, users will not want to miss out on this as the festivities will give Trainers an easy way to score a mind-blowing amount of XP.

Pokemon Go Friendship Day features

Features

Boosted Spawn rates: Grass-type Pokemon

Grass-type Pokemon Collection Challenge: Completing it gives you 100,000 XP

Completing it gives you 100,000 XP Friendship Day Global Challenge: Each hour there will be a challenge worth 20k XP for a total of 60k XP

Bonuses

Increase chance of trading Lucky Pokemon with friends: The boosted rate will last until 5:00 PM local time

The boosted rate will last until 5:00 PM local time Trade Distance: Will be increased up to 40 km

Will be increased up to 40 km Catch bonus: 3x XP each time you catch a Pokemon

3x XP each time you catch a Pokemon Incense & Lures: Will last three hours

Pokemon Go Friendship Day spawns

Tangela Shiny available Chikorita Shiny available Sunkern Shiny available Cottonee No Shiny Foongus No Shiny

While Niantic has yet to release the full roster of Pokemon that will have boosted Spawn rates during Friendship Day, we have a short list of characters that are featured on the event’s promotional image.

As we get closer to the event, we will update this hub with all the ‘mon featured in the celebration.