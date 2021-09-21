Pokemon Go Fashion Week Timed & Field Research tasks and rewards

Fashion Week 2021 has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, and there’s a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks for Trainers to complete and earn some great rewards.

As the Season of Mischief rumbles on, the latest event has debuted: Fashion Week! During this week-long event, Trainers will be able to battle (and catch) costumed Pokemon in Raids and unlock various forms for the newly-debuted Furfrou.

There’s also a new set of Timed Research tasks to complete, as well as event-exclusive Field Research tasks that can be unlocked by spinning Pokestops and Gyms from September 21 at 10AM until September 28 at 8PM local time.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about completing the Fashion Week Timed Research and Field Research tasks, and the rewards you can earn for doing so.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Timed Research tasks & rewards

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during Fashion Week:

Step 1 of 5

Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild – Kricketot encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – Skitty encounter

Battle a Fashion Challenger – 1,000 XP

Rewards: Blitzle encounter, 10 Poke Balls, and 1,000 XP

Step 2 of 5

Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks – Mareep encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Roselia encounter

Hatch an Egg – Cottonee encounter

Rewards: Butterfree encounter, 10 Poke Balls, and 1,000 XP

Step 3 of 5

Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild – Roselia encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row – Fashionable Croagunk encounter

Battle 3 Fashion Challengers – 3,000 XP

Rewards: Furfrou encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 1,000 XP

Step 4 of 5

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Fashionable Kirlia encounter

Make 3 Great Throws in a row – Gothita encounter

Win a Raid in under 60 seconds – Burmy (Trash) encounter

Rewards: Sneasel encounter, 10 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP

Step 5 of 5

Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild – Fashionable Shinx encounter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Minccino encounter

Battle 5 Fashion Challengers – 5,000 XP

Rewards: Frillish encounter, Furfrou Wig, and 2,000 XP

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Field Research tasks & rewards

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards that you can get by spinning PokeStops and Gyms during Fashion Week:

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – Furfrou encounter

Make 2 Great Throws in a row – Frillish encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row – Fashionable Blitzle encounter

Take a snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx, or Blitzle in the wild – Fashionable Sneasel encounter

Pokemon Go Fashion Week special features

As well as Timed Research and Field Research tasks, there’s a new Special Research story that offers a Meloetta encounter as a reward. Fashionable Trainers now appear at Pokestops, and Fashion Week avatar items are in the shop.

The big new feature of Fashion Week is the debut of the Kalos region’s Normal-type poodle Furfrou. Trainers can unlock different forms (or Trims) for Furfrou, including special regional exclusives based on their location.

New and returning costumed Pokemon will appear in Raids, as Research rewards, and in the wild. These include Butterfree, Kirlia, Blitzle, Croagunk, Sneasel, Smoochum, and Shinx. If you’re lucky, they might even be Shiny.

Elsewhere, the 7km Egg pool has been given a shake-up, with Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Smoochum in a Fashionable costume, and Shinx in a Fashionable costume potentially appearing in them.