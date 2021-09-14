Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Furfrou release, form changes & new costumes

Pokemon Go has officially announced the third event of the Season of Mischief, Fashion week! Let’s go over what exactly will be released with the stylish event.

When Niantic first announced the three-month-long Season of Mischief in late August, they teased that there will be eight mini-events happening throughout. So far we have seen the release of Hoopa and Malamar and this time they are giving us the Poodle ‘mon, Furfrou, along with other costumed Pokemon.

With the release of Furfrou and its many forms, the game will also introduce a brand new form change mechanic that will be compatible with other ‘mon in the future!

Pokemon Go Fashion Week date & time

Fashion Week will take place from Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10AM to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8PM in your local time, which means you don’t need to worry about converting time zones.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Furfrou Forms

With the release of Furfrou in Pokemon Go, players around the world will be able to change the form of the cute ‘mon depending on the region they’re playing.

Natural Form : Available in the wild globally

: Available in the wild globally Matron Trim : Available as a form change globally

: Available as a form change globally Dandy Trim : Available as a form change globally

: Available as a form change globally Debutante Trim : Available as a form change in the Americas

: Available as a form change in the Americas Diamond Trim : Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Star Trim : Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific La Reine Trim : Available as a form change in France

: Available as a form change in France Kabuki Trim : Available as a form change in Japan

: Available as a form change in Japan Pharaoh Trim : Available as a Form change in Egypt

: Available as a Form change in Egypt Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

Pokemon Go Fashion Week costumed Pokemon spawns

A number of Pokemon will be available to encounter in costumes for the first time during Fashion Week, including Butterfree and Sneasel. They’ll also be joined by costumed Pokemon from previous events.

Here are all of the spawns you can look forward to:

Costumed Butterfree, Kirlia, Blitzle, and Croagunk will be appearing in the wild.

Costumed Sneasel and Shinx will appear in one-star raids.

Costumed Butterfree and Kirlia will appear in three-star raids.

Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Costumed Smoochum, and Shinx will hatch from 7km eggs.

In addition to these costumed Pokemon, you might also encounter Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle if you’re lucky.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week bonuses

Furfrou isn’t the only bonus players will receive from this year’s Fashion Week event. Here are some of the other things available throughout the week:

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief, will unlock.

Complete Special Research to earn an encounter with Meloetta ! If you completed Pokemon Go Fest 2021 special research, you will instead earn Meloetta candy.

! If you completed Pokemon Go Fest 2021 special research, you will instead earn Meloetta candy. Challenge fashionable trainers at PokeStops.

at PokeStops. Complete Timed Research for a chance to encounter fashionable Pokemon.

Certain avatar items will be on sale.

Pokemon Go Form-Change mechanic explained

Furfrou’s debut in the game also marks the arrival of the new form-change mechanic that will allow you to change the forms of a certain Pokemon.

Follow these steps to change Furfrou’s trim:

Furfrou begins in its Natural Trim.

Select Furfrou in your Pokémon storage and then tap the Form Change button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims.

button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims. Select your preferred Trim.

Changing your Furfrou from one Trim to any other Trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Let’s learn about the form-changing Pokemon throughout the event and have fun! As always, don’t forget to check out our Pokemon Go page for more news and how-to guides.