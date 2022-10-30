Pokemon Go fan celebrates Halloween with a super rare event encounter

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go players are currently catching a mixture of spooky Pokemon in costumes for the Halloween 2022 event, and one fan has shared a rare and surprising encounter with others online.

The second part of the Halloween 2022 event in Pokemon Go has been available for the past few days, and players around the world have been hunting down Pumpkaboo in cute hats, Giratina and Mega Banette in Raid battles, and working to complete the Timed Research tickets purchasable in the mobile game’s store.

While the majority of player attention has been on the debuts of Zorua and Shiny Noibat during the Halloween event, there are a few other seasonal surprises to find. This has included the Pumpkaboo Lantern pose tied to the five dollar event ticket, as well as a few rare evolutions popping up in the wild.

According to the event breakdown on Pokemon Go Live, fans can find two evolutions in cute costumes during the Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 event. Gengar has a chance to appear in a spooky festival hat for Raid Battles, while Ninetails in a festival cape can appear in the wild.

Pokemon Go fan shocked by festival Ninetails in Pokemon Go

In a Twitter post shared by Ashlemander, the unsuspecting fan shares a moment of disbelief alongside a short Pokemon Go video clip. The player, who has encountered the creepily caped Ninetails, states, “Wait…this is a thing?!”.

Other players in the comments confirm that it is possible to find the Halloween event Ninetails in the wild, but that the odds are extremely low. One fan says “Oh I’ve seen this on my nearby. But not literally nearby. It’s a lot of blocks away. I was tired to go” while another adds, “Defo a rare wild spawn! Luck is on your side this week for sure”.

Other players comment on the sheer luck of bumping into the costumed Kanto Fire-type, congratulating Ashlemander on the amazing catch.

While the Halloween event Vulpix that is much more common can be evolved into a Ninetails in a cute cape, finding the evolution in the wild is a rare treat. With a few more days of the event left, hopefully other trainers will be lucky enough to spot Ninetails while out exploring.