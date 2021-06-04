Is Pokemon Go down? Facebook login error is ruining Season of Discovery event - Dexerto

Pokemon Go players are facing an error when trying to log in to the game with Facebook, and it’s causing them to miss out on the launch week of the Season of Discovery.

The new Season of Discovery officially launched on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, kicking off three months of new content for Trainers to take part in. This includes the return of the Legendary titans and Season 8 of the Go Battle League.

But just days into the new season, and many Pokemon Go players are finding out they can’t access the game if they’ve been logging in with their Facebook account details, meaning they aren’t able to enjoy all of the new features.

Is Pokemon Go down?

The Pokemon Go down detector has received hundreds of reports of outages in the last 24 hours, which suggests that loads of Trainers are having difficulties getting into the game.

“I was randomly logged out of my account and now it’s saying error when I try logging in with Facebook. What’s happening?” wrote one frustrated Pokemon Go trainer.

Another added: “Going for my morning run and Pokémon Go capturing. Pokémon Go is down and I can’t login. I neeeeed to catch them alllll.”

Is there a fix?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though there’s a fix for this Pokemon Go login error at the moment, and it will probably just be a case of waiting until Niantic are able to solve the problem.

The official advice on their website reads: “Check to ensure your mobile device has a strong network connection, or wait a short while, then try logging in again. If the issue persists, try closing and reopening the Pokémon GO app.”

With the new A Very Slow Discovery event coming up on June 8, marking the debut of Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro, this issue will hopefully be fixed by then.