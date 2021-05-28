Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8: Rewards, schedule & start date - Dexerto

Niantic has announced the schedule and new changes coming in Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8, and we’ve got all the information you need to get involved in the action.

While some Pokemon Go players enjoy taking on challenging raids or collecting rare species, others prefer the more competitive aspects of the game.

For them, the Battle League is the perfect mode to take on other trainers in an attempt to become the best. With new features, rules, and rewards arriving with each season, Battle League never fails to keep players coming back for more.

Now the end of Season 7 is finally here, Niantic has revealed everything trainers can expect to see in Battle League Season 8.

Advertisement

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming update, so you’re prepared and ready to take on your opponents in the new season.

Go Battle League Season 8 start date & time

As always, Niantic has ensured trainers have plenty of time to get involved in the new Battle League Season. However, specific cups will be held between set dates, so it’s key your familiar with the new schedule.

Read More: All new Shiny Pokemon you can catch during Pokemon Go fest 2021

Season 8 of the Go Battle League begins on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1PM PDT | 8PM GMT | 4PM ET and runs until Monday, August 30, 2020, at 1PM PDT | 8PM GMT | 4PM ET.

Rewards for Season 7 can be collected as soon as the next season begins and will be available on the Battle screen. Keep in mind, your rating from the previous season will be reset.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8 schedule

Maintaining the same structure as last season, players will be able to take part in a series of competitions on specified dates.

Make sure you familiarize yourself with each of the cups so you don’t miss out!

The Great League: May 31 to June 14

May 31 to June 14 The Ultra League: June 14 to June 28

June 14 to June 28 The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup: June 28 to July 12

June 28 to July 12 The Great League and the Great League Remix: July 12 to July 26

July 12 to July 26 The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix: July 26 to August 9

July 26 to August 9 The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup: August 9 to August 23

August 9 to August 23 All three Leagues: August 23 to August 30

Fight Nights return in Go Battle League Season 8

Pokemon Go Battle Nights are returning in Season 8 and that means three times as much Stardust for trainers on the allocated dates. On top of this, players will be able to complete 20 sets of Go Battle League battles, up from the five sets available in the previous season.

Here are the specific Fight Night dates where you can bag yourself some extra Stardust:

Advertisement

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Thursday, August 26, 2921

What’s changed in Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8?

While this new season will definitely be familiar to players, there are some changes to the way trainers will rank up.

Recognizing players want to reach Rank 20 as quickly as possible, Niantic has made the process significantly faster.

Read More: Best moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon Go

Not only does this mean a variety of rare encounters, but there’s also a guaranteed chance of receiving an Elite Charge TM at Rank 19. There are even some exclusive rewards available for reaching specific ranks:

At Ace rank , you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Gloves.

, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Gloves. At Veteran rank , you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Shoes.

, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Shoes. At Expert rank , you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Outfit and the Korrina-Style Pants and Top. Switch between these depending on your avatar’s style.

, you’ll receive the Korrina-Style Outfit and the Korrina-Style Pants and Top. Switch between these depending on your avatar’s style. At Legend rank, you’ll receive the Korrina Pose.

Pokemon Go Battle League rank-up encounters

As trainers rise up the ranks in the new season, they can expect to be rewarded with exclusive encounters. This will give them a chance to expand their collection and potentially catch a number of incredibly rare Pokemon.

Advertisement

For those who reach the Legendary rank, there’s even a guaranteed encounter with Pikachu Libre.

Rank 1: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Machamp once.

You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Machamp once. Rank 1 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Machoke, Ariados, Sableye, Snover, and more.

You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Machoke, Ariados, Sableye, Snover, and more. Rank 5: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Mienfoo once.

You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Mienfoo once. Rank 5 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Mienfoo, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

You’ll be able to encounter Mienfoo, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks. Rank 10: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Toxicroak, Stunfisk, and male Frillish, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Toxicroak, Stunfisk, and male Frillish, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks. Rank 15: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Skarmory, Scraggy, and Rufflet, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Skarmory, Scraggy, and Rufflet, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks. Rank 20: You’ll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing in five-star raids at that time, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks.

You’ll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that are appearing in five-star raids at that time, in addition to all Pokémon available at previous ranks. Veteran rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Gible once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Gible alongside the previous encounter pool.

You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Gible once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Gible alongside the previous encounter pool. Expert rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Deino once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Deino alongside the previous encounter pool.

You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Deino once, and then you’ll have a chance of encountering Deino alongside the previous encounter pool. Legend rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter a Pikachu Libre. This will be the only time you’ll be able to encounter a Pikachu Libre during the season.

Great League and Ultra League remix banned Pokemon

To keep each of the cups interesting, Niantic bans 20 Pokemon that are frequently used by trainers. This ensures the gameplay experience remains fresh and gives other Mons the opportunity to take the spotlight.

It’s key you’re aware of which Pokemon are not allowed so you can be fully prepared for the next season.

Great Leauge Remix

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Meganium

Azumarill

Politoed

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Medicham

Altaria

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galvantula

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

Ultra League Remix

Venusaur

Charizard

Clefable

Poliwrath

Alolan Muk

Gyarados

Lapras

Articuno

Umbreon

Scizor

Swampert

Registeel

Empoleon

Togekiss

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Escavalier

Talonflame

Melmetal

Obstagoon

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8. With Niantic making it easier to rank up in the league than ever before, it’s definitely worth jumping in as soon as the update goes live.

Advertisement

Read More: 20 most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

With so many guaranteed rewards and encounters, there’s never been a better time to get into the competitive side of Pokemon Go.