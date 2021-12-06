Pokemon Go Druggidon debut: Start time, Raids & Field Research tasks

Next up on the Season of Heritage content calendar is Pokemon Go’s Dragonspiral Descent, bringing with it the long-awaited debut of Druggidon, new Raids, and Research tasks.

The event was confirmed on December 6, as part of the overarching Season of Heritage package, which shakes up the egg chart once again.

This activates a part of the hidden door located at the historical cave site in the Android and iOS mobile game.

Those wanting to know what’s coming up as part of Dragonspiral Descent, fear not – we have got you covered.

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent: What’s included?

Start time and end date

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent starts at 10 am on December 7, 2021, and ends on December 12, 2021, at 8 pm local time.

When is Pokemon Go’s Druggidon debut?

Pokemon Go’s Pokedex gets one entry longer on December 7, when the event starts up in-game.

How to get Druggidon Pokemon Go

To catch a Druggidon in Pokemon Go, you’re going to need to complete the Dragonspiral Descent Field Research Tasks. You have a one in four chance of encountering one with that method, through December 12.

Can you get Shiny Druggidon in Pokemon Go?

Catching Druggidon will be special enough for most players, but for shiny hunters, it’s good news – Shiny Druggidon will be available in Pokemon Go’s Season of Heritage event.

Collection Challenge

According to Niantic’s blog post, there will be a Collection Challenge to come with Dragonspiral Descent.

They said: “To celebrate this event and Druddigon’s debut, a new Collection Challenge will be available for Pokémon featured during this event.

“Complete the challenge to earn 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Druddigon!”

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent Wild encounters

Regular encounters

Vulpix

Seel

Dratini

Mareep

Sneasel

Trapinch

Blitzle

Daramuka

Special encounters

Dragonair

Vibrava

Deino

Each of these species on the list are also available in Shiny Pokemon form, too.

Raids

The following Raids will be included in this event:

One-star Raids: Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, Deino

Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, Deino Two-star Raids: Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, Druggidon

Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, Druggidon Five-star Raids: Reshiram, Zekrom

Reshiram, Zekrom Mega Raids: Mega Steelix

Field Research tasks

The following Pokemon are in Field Research Task encounters:

Dratini

Sneasel

Druggidon

Deino

Special Bundle