 Pokemon GO community outraged over "tone-deaf" Strange Egg requirement - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon GO community outraged over “tone-deaf” Strange Egg requirement

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:50

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go strange eggs
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

In an update to Pokemon GO’s Autumn event, the mobile title is getting “Strange Eggs” added to the game. However, some players are furious over the new item’s lengthy requirements to hatch them.

Pokemon GO hit the app store in July 2016, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. The mobile title brought the beloved Nintendo franchise to real life, as players around the world left their house to catch their favorite monsters.

Advertisement

The wildly popular release is celebrating 2020’s Autumn event. However, the game’s latest addition, Strange Eggs, has upset some Trainers who feel its requirements are ridiculous and unfair given the current climate.

pawniard in pokemon go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Autumn-event brings “Strange Eggs” to Pokemon GO.

New Pokemon GO event sparks outrage

In Pokemon GO’s latest update, the mobile game rolled out Strange Eggs for the October 12 event. In the announcement, the items are described as having been collected by Team GO Rocket, and will hatch Poison-type and Dark-type monsters.

Advertisement

According to the official notes, the special eggs will require 12 km to hatch: “Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader to receive a Strange Egg, and walk 12 km to hatch it. You’ll need to have space in your Egg inventory before your battle.”

The new items have the possibility of containing Larvitar, Scraggy, Trubbish, Vullaby, Pawniard, Deino, and more inside of them. However, some players quickly took notice of the eggs’ lengthy walking distance needed to make them hatch.

Outraged, Trainers took to social media to hit out at developer Niantic for the 12 km distance, such as one user who said, “They’re TWELVE KM? That just seems tone deaf.” Another player agreed, and exclaimed, “12 is too much full stop. 10 is too much. The egg pools are absolute garbage.”

Advertisement
pokemon fans mad at eggs
Twitter
Some Trainers were not too thrilled with the new egg requirements.

Site admin of popular Pokemon outlet Serebii, Joe Merrick, also shared his thoughts on certain Pokemon being locked behind these eggs. “12km eggs is a bit much for right now. Seriously. I do hope this changes and they become widely available without going outside in these times,” he said.

Twitter: @JoeMerrick
Serebii’s site admin questioned the eggs given lockdowns in the world.

It should be pointed out though, that according to Serebii, that distance is measured in ¼ during the event, so hatching Strange Eggs should be closer to 3 km. However, angry players pointed out that the eggs will stay around after the event ends on October 18 at the full 12 km distance.

Given the current state of the world with hundreds of major cities still issuing lockdowns, many Trainers questioned the developer for making the distance on these items even higher.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Niantic has not yet responded to the backlash. Nor is it clear if the 12 km distance will be changed, or if the ¼ distance will continue to be applied after the event.

Overwatch

Overwatch fans want unused Witch Mercy Halloween Terror voice lines added

Published: 13/Oct/2020 0:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Witch Mercy for Halloween Terror
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Halloween Terror Mercy

Certain Overwatch skins come packed with special voice lines that replace the existing lines for certain abilities, ultimates and interactions. However, Witch Mercy for the Halloween Terror event has several built-in quips that are being unused.

The Witch Mercy skin quickly became a fan favorite when the Halloween event first debuted in 2016. Since then, there have been plenty of skins added throughout the years, but Mercy’s Witch costume remains one of the most popular.

Advertisement

Amusingly, the skin (partly because of Mercy’s role in the PvE event Junkenstein’s Revenge) comes equipped with some lines that have remained unused, even though other skins make use of their extra features.

As demonstrated by Overwatch community member Naeri, Witch Mercy has unique lines when damage boosting or healing teammates, resurrecting fallen allies, and even scoring kills.

Advertisement

The Overwatch wiki page documents the changes and how they are applied.

When damage boosting or healing, Mercy will say: “Go my servant, destroy them,” “You amuse me,” “Serve me,” and “That poor, lost soul.”

Next, while performing a resurrection, she says either: “A dark power calls you forth” or “Those enchanted can never die!”

Advertisement

Amusingly, when scoring a final blow, Witch Mercy will laugh hysterically. This would be great to see in the game, as it would be bound to get into the heads of enemies who just got eliminated by a healer. She also uses “You think you can oppose me?” as a final blow line.

Many Overwatch fans seriously want to see these lines used with the skin. Streamer ‘TheKristenRae’ replied to the video demanding that Blizzard “put them in the f**king game.”

“They really need to put these into game,” chimed in another user.

Advertisement

“I need that evil laugh of Witch Mercy,” yet another remarked.

Hopefully, Blizzard decides to give the fans what they want in a future update as Halloween Terror 2020 begins on October 13.

Advertisement