Pokemon Go Autumn event – Start time, new Gen 5 Pokemon, bonuses, more - Dexerto

 Pokemon Go Autumn event – Start time, new Gen 5 Pokemon, bonuses, more
Pokemon Go Autumn event – Start time, new Gen 5 Pokemon, bonuses, more

Published: 8/Oct/2020 1:57 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 1:59

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

To celebrate the change of season, Niantic is hosting an autumn-themed Pokemon Go event. A new Gen 5 Pokemon will be introduced as well as other bonuses.

The 2020 Pokemon Go autumn event starts on Friday, October 9, 8 am PDT and finishes on Monday, October 12, 1 pm PDT. That’s an 11 am EDT start for those on the east coast of the US and 4 pm BST for those residing in the UK.

To the surprise of nobody, the event will feature various fall-themed Pokemon. These ‘mons can be found in the wild and in eggs when you hatch them.

Double effective Berries

Elsewhere, autumn is the time harvest and that seemingly applies to Pokemon Go, too. As a result, Berries can be found more often when spinning PokeStops. There will also be berry-themed Field and Timed Research.

During the event, all Berries will be twice as effective when giving them to your Buddy Pokemon as treats. Perhaps more excitingly, however, is that Pinap Berries will also become doubly as effective.

This means that instead of just double Candy when capturing a Pokemon, you’ll actually get four times the amount! Other Berries such as the Razz variety won’t be doubly as effective, though.

Autumn-themed Pokemon

Meanwhile, the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

  • Oddish
  • Vulpix
  • Bayleef
  • Hoothoot
  • Sudowoodo
  • Yanma
  • Pineco
  • Zigzagoon
  • Seedot
  • Shroomish
  • Plant Cloak Burmy
  • Foongus

Others will be appearing in 5km eggs but those Pokemon weren’t released in the Pokemon Go blog post.

Additionally, Shiny Vulpix will be spawning more often. The ever-popular Fox Pokemon has already had its Shiny form released previously but few trainers will want to miss out on the chance to get another or even their first!

Deerling Pokemon Go
Bulbapedia
Deerling changes color depending on what seasonal form it is…

Deerling

As is very apt for the change of season, Deerling will be introduced to the world of Pokemon Go for the first time. The Season Pokemon has four forms – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter – so expect to come across its autumn variant.

It evolves into Sawsbuck, which has the same four forms, also. Deerling needs 50 Candy to evolve, so if you want to get Sawsbuck during the event you’ll need to catch as many Deerling as possible. When using a Pinap Berry though, you’ll only need to catch five of them!

There’s plenty to look forward to in Pokemon Go during October. Charmander is coming to a Community Day a second time with the exclusive move Dragon Breath and there is even a surprise Raid Boss to look forward to at the end of the month.

Pokemon Go November Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:59

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go November Community Day is still a good month away, but that hasn’t stopped trainers speculating as to what the headliner could be.

November is of course the penultimate Pokemon Go Community Day of the year. It is also the last one in which Pokemon fans will try to predict the headliner.

Advertisement

That is because the December CD is traditionally a mega Community Day of sorts. It brings the previous headliners from that year and makes them all available in one event.

Presumably, it will be the same for 2020. It is a day in which Pokemon Go trainers of all levels do their best to make sure they don’t miss out on!

Advertisement

Before we get there though, we still need to find out what the 10th headliner of 2020 will be. That isn’t a typo, as there will only be 11 in total this year because March’s CD was canceled due to the global health crisis – you may have heard about it.

No vote for November?

Niantic have made it a habit of letting us decide which Pokemon headline Community Days in 2020. In fact, 5 of the 10 from 2020 have been decided via vote.

The latest two votes however, have decided the following two Community Days. With October already in place with Charmander, there is only November to decide.

Advertisement

While that doesn’t rule out another vote entirely, it would seemingly make it less likely November’s would be decided by one.

Snivy

So, if it isn’t to be decided by us, who are the contenders. The one that first comes to mind is Snivy.

Ever since Piplup headlined in January, we haven’t had another starter, at least a new one. At the time it was expected Snivy would be the featured ‘mon for March, which would have been in line with Niantic’s pattern of alternating between starter and non-starters.

Advertisement

Snivy may have been delayed because the Pokemon Go developers realized they were running out of starter ‘mons to use. Of the released Pokemon in the mobile game, it is only the Gen 5 starters that haven’t headlined, although Gen 6’s introduction is expected soon. So, 10 months on from the last one, it could be time for the Unova grass-type starter.

Snivy Pokemon Go
Bulbapedia
Snivy would seemingly be the leading contender for the November CD…

Deino or Gible?

Deino and Gible are two of the more popular Pokemon in the entire franchise and have been rumored as headliners. Unfortunately, that is why either of them making an appearance may be wishful thinking.

Advertisement

Both are super rare spawns and putting them as a featured Pokemon for a Community Day would certainly take away from their current allure. Besides, Niantic likely knows they can rely on them to boost other events, even if they do remain rare spawn rates.

Hopefully, they will headline a Community Day at some point in the future but 2020 seems unlikely at best.

Other contenders

The other most likely candidates for November are Exeggcute and Starly. Both were previously revealed to be included in another vote which never materialized.

Bulbasaur and Magikarp were also in there but the latter has already headlined in 2020, and Bulbasaur seems an unlikely option outside of a vote.

The Pokemon Go CD will likely take place in the second half of November. The 22nd seems the most likely day as this would keep distance between the previous one and adhere to alternating Saturday and Sundays.