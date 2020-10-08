Pokemon Go Autumn event – Start time, new Gen 5 Pokemon, bonuses, more - Dexerto

To celebrate the change of season, Niantic is hosting an autumn-themed Pokemon Go event. A new Gen 5 Pokemon will be introduced as well as other bonuses.

The 2020 Pokemon Go autumn event starts on Friday, October 9, 8 am PDT and finishes on Monday, October 12, 1 pm PDT. That’s an 11 am EDT start for those on the east coast of the US and 4 pm BST for those residing in the UK.

To the surprise of nobody, the event will feature various fall-themed Pokemon. These ‘mons can be found in the wild and in eggs when you hatch them.

Double effective Berries

Elsewhere, autumn is the time harvest and that seemingly applies to Pokemon Go, too. As a result, Berries can be found more often when spinning PokeStops. There will also be berry-themed Field and Timed Research.

During the event, all Berries will be twice as effective when giving them to your Buddy Pokemon as treats. Perhaps more excitingly, however, is that Pinap Berries will also become doubly as effective.

This means that instead of just double Candy when capturing a Pokemon, you’ll actually get four times the amount! Other Berries such as the Razz variety won’t be doubly as effective, though.

Autumn-themed Pokemon

Meanwhile, the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Oddish

Vulpix

Bayleef

Hoothoot

Sudowoodo

Yanma

Pineco

Zigzagoon

Seedot

Shroomish

Plant Cloak Burmy

Foongus

Others will be appearing in 5km eggs but those Pokemon weren’t released in the Pokemon Go blog post.

Additionally, Shiny Vulpix will be spawning more often. The ever-popular Fox Pokemon has already had its Shiny form released previously but few trainers will want to miss out on the chance to get another or even their first!

Deerling

As is very apt for the change of season, Deerling will be introduced to the world of Pokemon Go for the first time. The Season Pokemon has four forms – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter – so expect to come across its autumn variant.

It evolves into Sawsbuck, which has the same four forms, also. Deerling needs 50 Candy to evolve, so if you want to get Sawsbuck during the event you’ll need to catch as many Deerling as possible. When using a Pinap Berry though, you’ll only need to catch five of them!

There’s plenty to look forward to in Pokemon Go during October. Charmander is coming to a Community Day a second time with the exclusive move Dragon Breath and there is even a surprise Raid Boss to look forward to at the end of the month.