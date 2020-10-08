 Pokemon GO streamer has phone & car stolen while live on Twitch - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon GO streamer has phone & car stolen while live on Twitch

Published: 8/Oct/2020 21:24 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 21:27

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go
Pixabay / Twitch

Share

Pokemon Go

A Pokemon GO player’s livestream was interrupted when a mugger robbed them in front of viewers. The Trainer’s phone and car were stolen during the broadcast.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, as players from all over ventured outside of their homes to catch their favorite monsters. The mobile title developed by Niantic brought the beloved Nintendo RPG to real life for millions.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, because the game takes place in the real world, unexpected things can happen – from fans assaulting each other over Gyms, to even murder. On October 8, a streamer’s broadcast quickly turned violent after they were mugged, much to the horror of their audience.

pokemon go player catching croagunk
Twitch: xDeezzNutzx
The Pokemon GO player was robbed while trying to catch a Croagunk.

Pokemon GO player robbed live on stream

Pokemon GO streamer Anthony ‘xDeezzNutzx’ was broadcasting live on October 8 when his Twitch stream was abruptly brought to a halt. The player was trying to catch a Croagunk when a stranger attacked him.

Advertisement

While there is no video of the incident, viewers tuning it could hear the audio of the terrifying moment. “Whoa dude, I’m live! I’m live! I don’t got nothing. I don’t have anything!” the 23-year old told the assailant.

The thief can be heard telling the Pokemon fan “The f**k wrong with you?!” after they tried to resist the theft. The GO stream then cut off after the criminal stole the player’s phone.

Advertisement

The thieves could be heard talking on the stream after multiple attempts to unlock the victim’s phone. “We got to get up through here really quick. Come on. We got his vape, his car keys, let’s get the whip, right,” they said.

It wasn’t long before the criminals realized that the phone was still broadcasting live. “He was going live? Why does he got so many goddamn portable chargers?” they said, before taking off with the stolen items.

Advertisement

According to Reddit, a police investigation is now underway. At the time of writing, the individuals have not yet been found or arrested. Based on the audio, it appears that the streamer was mugged by four individuals.

This story is sadly another example of how unpredictable the real world can actually be. And unfortunately, that means even players trying to enjoy Pokemon GO outside can sometimes get caught up in some scary situations.

Advertisement
Fitness

MattDoesFitness reveals the insane cost of his home gym renovation

Published: 8/Oct/2020 20:41

by Virginia Glaze
MattDoesFitness talks to his audience while sitting in his home gym.
YouTube: MattDoesFitness

Share

British fitness guru and social media influencer Matt ‘MattDoesFitness’ Morsia has completely transformed his home gym — but the cost of the renovations was nothing to sneeze at.

Morsia is one of the fitness community’s biggest internet stars; boasting over 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 898,000 followers on Instagram, his honest approach to fitness and crazy physical challenges have earned him as substantial audience.

Advertisement

Of course, it stands to reason that someone so dedicated to working out would have their own home gym (especially in a time where going to the gym could put one at risk) — but for Morsia, it’s more than just another room in his home.

For this influencer, the gym is his office, which he explained in the beginning of his video on the topic. He clarified that much of the equipment in his gym had been provided by his sponsors, and since it “directly contributes” to his salary, he chose only the most top-tier brands — something he claimed the average person does not need to do for their own home gym experience.

Advertisement

That being said, Matt went on to reveal the exact cost of the space, and it’s enough to make your jaw drop to the floor (or at least a fair wince).

As for the building itself, he spent a grand total of £34,000 (or $43,979), which isn’t actually part of his house. Instead, he commissioned the space to be completely “built from scratch” in the back garden — further compounding on its comparison to a true office space.

Advertisement

Combined with his equipment — the most expensive part of which was his £2,790 ($3,608) dual cable pulley — the entire gym ended up costing him £47,999 ($62,073). That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Morsia was quick to inform viewers that much of his equipment is no longer available for purchase due to the current global climate, and that other parts of the space — such as the bumper plates for his squat rack — were built by hand.

All in all, Morsia’s home gym is an impressive project that cost an equally impressive amount of cash, but when it’s your livelihood on the line, no price is too high for a quality workout.