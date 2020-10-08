Pokemon GO streamer has phone & car stolen while live on Twitch - Dexerto

A Pokemon GO player’s livestream was interrupted when a mugger robbed them in front of viewers. The Trainer’s phone and car were stolen during the broadcast.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, as players from all over ventured outside of their homes to catch their favorite monsters. The mobile title developed by Niantic brought the beloved Nintendo RPG to real life for millions.

Unfortunately, because the game takes place in the real world, unexpected things can happen – from fans assaulting each other over Gyms, to even murder. On October 8, a streamer’s broadcast quickly turned violent after they were mugged, much to the horror of their audience.

Pokemon GO player robbed live on stream

Pokemon GO streamer Anthony ‘xDeezzNutzx’ was broadcasting live on October 8 when his Twitch stream was abruptly brought to a halt. The player was trying to catch a Croagunk when a stranger attacked him.

While there is no video of the incident, viewers tuning it could hear the audio of the terrifying moment. “Whoa dude, I’m live! I’m live! I don’t got nothing. I don’t have anything!” the 23-year old told the assailant.

The thief can be heard telling the Pokemon fan “The f**k wrong with you?!” after they tried to resist the theft. The GO stream then cut off after the criminal stole the player’s phone.

The thieves could be heard talking on the stream after multiple attempts to unlock the victim’s phone. “We got to get up through here really quick. Come on. We got his vape, his car keys, let’s get the whip, right,” they said.

It wasn’t long before the criminals realized that the phone was still broadcasting live. “He was going live? Why does he got so many goddamn portable chargers?” they said, before taking off with the stolen items.

According to Reddit, a police investigation is now underway. At the time of writing, the individuals have not yet been found or arrested. Based on the audio, it appears that the streamer was mugged by four individuals.

This story is sadly another example of how unpredictable the real world can actually be. And unfortunately, that means even players trying to enjoy Pokemon GO outside can sometimes get caught up in some scary situations.