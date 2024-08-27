Pokemon Go players slam Eggs as “loot box scam” needing change

Pokemon Go players exasperated with how Eggs function in-game have vented their frustrations, with one labeling the feature as little more than a “loot box scam.”

The mobile game’s Triumph Together event, in which the community as a whole has been tasked with completing global challenges – including hatching 20 million Eggs – undoubtedly contributed to the disquiet.

Sharing their rant on Reddit, one user said “Eggs are, have been, and will continue to be a loot box scam that lacks a jackpot to even hunt over.”

The thread prompted a huge response from others, most of which agreed with the author’s take. Specifically, many were quick to point out that they’d be more inclined to engage with the system if the Pokemon available from Eggs were more worth the time investment.

“Maybe give us good Pokemon to hatch and I’ll probably consider it. I don’t care about stupid hats,” came one reply, while another quipped, “I think the person who understood the concept of incentive in gaming left Niantic a long time ago.”

“Haven’t purchased an incubator in at least two years. Eggs f**king suck”, came one blunt comment.

Pokemon Go has never allowed players to discern what an Egg will contain before its hatching, outside of the distance you need to walk. Likewise, while base Shiny odds for hatched ‘mons are believed to be around 1/50, these odds can change during events, making the actual chances unknown.

These obscurities have been a long-running point of contention among players and the primary reason why incubators are considered a high-risk purchase.

Triumph Together runs until August 30 and boasts several lucrative rewards for those who participate, including extra experience for spinning PokeStops and extra XL Candy. Purchasers of the event’s Premium Ticket can enjoy further rewards in the form of special Team-themed versions of Ponyta, Lapras, and Elekid.