Pokemon Go players refuse to join Dynamax Battles over “sad” defeat animation

Pokemon Go players are refusing to participate in Dynamax Battles due to the “sad defeat animations” that trigger when taking down opposing Pokemon.

After months of anticipation, the long-awaited Dynamax feature has finally been introduced to Pokemon Go.

As part of the game’s Max Out season, which began on September 10 and will run until December 3, 2024, trainers now have the chance to catch Pokemon, turn them giant, and participate in new Dynamax Battles.

However, the addition of these unique Pokemon, first introduced in Sword and Shield, has not been met with the instant praise developer Niantic may have hoped for.

Article continues after ad

Along with trainers calling out the new Max Particle items, players have also taken issue with just how “sad” the Dynamaxed Pokemon look when defeated during a battle.

Only a select few Pokemon can be Dynamaxed in PoGo, including Skwovet, Bulbasaur, and Wooloo.

After a Pokemon Go player shared an image of them defeating a Dynamaxed version of the three Pokemon mentioned above during a raid battle, they then questioned why they always “look so sad when you defeat them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When battling it out against Pokemon, the franchise has always included unique animations when opposing mon are taken down. However, in the case of Pokemon Go’s new Dynamax battles, these reactions are “breaking [the] hearts” of trainers.

“I did a raid battle against a Slowpoke, and when I beat him, he had little x’s in his eyes. I about died,” commented a Reddit user.

Others noted that they feel “guilty” and like a “horrible person” when they take down Dynamax Pokemon, while others added that they “can’t do Dynamax battles” because of this.

Article continues after ad

Others even likened it to “abuse” and said that they “feel a little bad every time.”

While the aim of the game is to catch’em all, Pokemon Go trainers are struggling to take part in the battling portion of the game due to these Dynamaxed Pokemon “sad defeat animations.”