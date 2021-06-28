Pokemon Go Bidoof Day: Superpower TM, Shadow Bidoof, Special Research, more

Pokemon Go is celebrating the series’ most meme-worthy monster, Bidoof, with its own holiday. Bidoof Day will feature an incredible XP bonus, as well as a chance for players to score a Shiny, and more.

With Go Fest on the horizon, Niantic is taking a look back at some of the series’ most popular monsters. Closing out June, the mobile title will honor Sinnoh’s favorite beaver ‘mon with the Bidoof Breakout celebration on the 25th.

The fun will not end there as the Gen IV Pokemon will also kick off July with Bidoof Day. The hilariously unique event will feature a special version of the Normal-type that can learn several powerful TMs. Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Bidoof Day start date & time

Bidoof Day officially kicks off on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The special 10-hour celebration will run from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM local time. Those that can’t get enough of the Sinnoh ‘mon should also tune in to the Breakout Event which kicks off on June 25.

While the limited-time celebration is only for a few hours, the entire game will be taken over by the Diamond & Pearl character. From wild spawns to Team Rocket, players will have plenty of opportunities to catch a Shiny version and evolve it into a Bibarel.

Pokemon Bidoof Day features

Bidoof Breakout event features will also be available during Bidoof Day.

Bidoof will be appearing in the wild at incredibly high rates.

Bidoof in one-star, three-star, and five-star Raid Battles.

Higher Shiny Bidoof chance.

Bidoof caught will know Superpower , and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM during the event to teach Bidoof Ice Beam , Shadow Ball , or Thunderbolt .

, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM during the event to teach Bidoof , , or . Team Go Rocket Grunts will have Shadow Bidoof .

. The Bidoof Cup will be available in the GO Battle League throughout the day. Only teams of Bidoof are allowed.

will be available in the GO Battle League throughout the day. Only teams of Bidoof are allowed. A free Special Research story with event-specific rewards.

story with event-specific rewards. An exclusive Bidoof Hat avatar item after completing the Special Research.

Pokemon Go Bidoof Day XP bonuses

Throughout the 10-hour event, Trainers participating will score an epic 4x catch XP. Players looking to increase their level can also use a Lucky Egg to double their points during the celebration.

In December, Go’s level cap increased from 40 to 50, making this the perfect time for users to grind out experience.

So that’s everything you need to know about the cutest Pokemon Go event we’ve ever seen. If you’re looking beyond the Bidoof Breakout though, we’ve got guides for Day 1 and Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and more on our dedicated main page.