Pokemon Go Shared Skies repeat raids cause major division among players

Pokemon Go’s next season, Shared Skies, has a few repeat raid targets, which has caused a split among players who want something new and those who missed out the first time around.

On May 28, 2024, developer Niantic announced the next season of Pokemon Go would be Shared Skies.

Alongside the reveal came the announcement of some of the content, which included the different raids players could look forward to.

However, some trainers noticed that many of the raids offered featured the same Pokemon available as last season, World of Wonders.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit housed the discussion after one fan made a thread that asked: “Who else is disappointed in upcoming raids?”

A section of the community expressed feeling disappointed by the selection, especially since many had experienced World of Wonders in its entirety already.

NIANTIC

“The Megas are a huge miss for me, we’ve literally had all of them recently,” said one trainer.

Others noted the repeated Megas didn’t even follow the theme of Shared Skies.

“I don’t understand why Gyarados and Alakazam are in raids again,” said another player. “They have nothing to do with the flying theme lol. At least bring back Altaria or something.”

There are plenty of repeat raid targets coming in Shared Skies, such as Shadow Raikou, Mega Alakazam, and Mega Gyarados.

However, some trainers pushed back on the raid selection — particularly newer players and Shiny hunters.

“Pretty happy with the dog rotation coming back as I’m still shiny hunting them,” one trainer explained.

A returning player explained, “I am happy with it. As a player just coming back, I have well over 50 Legendaries and Legendary varieties to catch and add to Pokédex.”

While some trainers may already have some of these raid targets, Shared Skies will give them a chance to catch Shiny versions or higher CP versions they likely don’t have yet.

While it would be nice to see a whole new swathe of raid targets, hopefully, trainers can find something new to hunt for on the list.