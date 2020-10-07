 Pokemon Go November Community Day rumors: Who will headline? - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go November Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:59

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go November Community Day is still a good month away, but that hasn’t stopped trainers speculating as to what the headliner could be.

November is of course the penultimate Pokemon Go Community Day of the year. It is also the last one in which Pokemon fans will try to predict the headliner.

Advertisement

That is because the December CD is traditionally a mega Community Day of sorts. It brings the previous headliners from that year and makes them all available in one event.

Presumably, it will be the same for 2020. It is a day in which Pokemon Go trainers of all levels do their best to make sure they don’t miss out on!

Advertisement

Before we get there though, we still need to find out what the 10th headliner of 2020 will be. That isn’t a typo, as there will only be 11 in total this year because March’s CD was canceled due to the global health crisis – you may have heard about it.

No vote for November?

Niantic have made it a habit of letting us decide which Pokemon headline Community Days in 2020. In fact, 5 of the 10 from 2020 have been decided via vote.

The latest two votes however, have decided the following two Community Days. With October already in place with Charmander, there is only November to decide.

Advertisement

While that doesn’t rule out another vote entirely, it would seemingly make it less likely November’s would be decided by one.

Snivy

So, if it isn’t to be decided by us, who are the contenders. The one that first comes to mind is Snivy.

Ever since Piplup headlined in January, we haven’t had another starter, at least a new one. At the time it was expected Snivy would be the featured ‘mon for March, which would have been in line with Niantic’s pattern of alternating between starter and non-starters.

Advertisement

Snivy may have been delayed because the Pokemon Go developers realized they were running out of starter ‘mons to use. Of the released Pokemon in the mobile game, it is only the Gen 5 starters that haven’t headlined, although Gen 6’s introduction is expected soon. So, 10 months on from the last one, it could be time for the Unova grass-type starter.

Snivy Pokemon Go
Bulbapedia
Snivy would seemingly be the leading contender for the November CD…

Deino or Gible?

Deino and Gible are two of the more popular Pokemon in the entire franchise and have been rumored as headliners. Unfortunately, that is why either of them making an appearance may be wishful thinking.

Advertisement

Both are super rare spawns and putting them as a featured Pokemon for a Community Day would certainly take away from their current allure. Besides, Niantic likely knows they can rely on them to boost other events, even if they do remain rare spawn rates.

Hopefully, they will headline a Community Day at some point in the future but 2020 seems unlikely at best.

Other contenders

The other most likely candidates for November are Exeggcute and Starly. Both were previously revealed to be included in another vote which never materialized.

Bulbasaur and Magikarp were also in there but the latter has already headlined in 2020, and Bulbasaur seems an unlikely option outside of a vote.

The Pokemon Go CD will likely take place in the second half of November. The 22nd seems the most likely day as this would keep distance between the previous one and adhere to alternating Saturday and Sundays.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield breaks major record with Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 6/Oct/2020 21:30

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sword & shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s next DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to hit stores on October 22. The new add-on will make the Gen VIII title pass another major milestone for the popular Nintendo franchise.

The Pokemon series entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title launched with over 400 monsters for players to catch across the new Galar region.

Advertisement

However according to reports, the Gen VIII RPG is set to break a major record for the franchise with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, at the end of October.

leon in pokemon sword & shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield will soon be crowned as a new champion with an upcoming record.

Pokemon Sword & Shield set to break new record

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the series’ third highest-selling title in the franchise according to reports by Nintendo in August. However, now it appears the Gen 8 release is set to break another major record.

Advertisement

Joe Merrick of popular outlet Serebii pointed out the milestone on Twitter on October 6. According to the tweet, the Nintendo Switch game will have over 620 Pokemon that can be caught across the two titles with the release of The Crown Tundra on October 22.

“Sword & Shield will contain the most natively available Pokemon of any pair of Pokemon games by a decent margin. These are Pokemon you can catch/obtain between the two pieces of software without need for transfer,” he explained.

The previous record holder was 2013’s X & Y which made its debut on the Nintendo DS. Leading up to its launch, the reception to Sword & Shield was rocky, to say the least. Game Freak’s decision to drop the National Pokedex sparked backlash from fans on social media.

Advertisement

However with the release of the DLC add-ons The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, the eighth generation title will now have the most Pokemon that can be caught in-game, which is pretty impressive.

pokemon isle of armor and crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield’s DLC has added an insane amount of Pokemon to the game.

While some may still be frustrated with the National Pokedex move, Game Freak’s decision to go with the DLC format appears to be paying off as Sword & Shield is now one of the highest selling games in the series.

The new content has also continued to expand the Nintendo Switch title, making the Galar Dex absolutely massive. Players can get their hands on the Crown Tundra DLC starting October 22.

Advertisement