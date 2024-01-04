Pokemon Go players frustrated by rare Ultra Beast’s “BS” catch rate

One of Pokemon Go’s rarest Ultra Beasts has frustrated players thanks to its unfavorable catch rate even with plenty of Excellent throws mixed in.

First introduced in Generation 7, Ultra Beasts are the literal aliens of the Pokemon world that have comparable power to Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

They eventually made their way into Pokemon Go during the 2022 Go Fest event which saw several Ultra Beast made available through 5-Star Raids and Special Research quests.

Article continues after ad

While highly desirable, Ultra Beasts are notorious for being a pain to catch with their catch rates being set at some of the lowest levels of any Pokemon, something one trainer discovered the hard way.

Article continues after ad

Uncatchable Ultra Beast leaves Pokemon Go trainer empty-handed

Losing their minds while trying to catch a Xurkitree, one Pokemon Go player posted on Reddit revealing their bad luck trying to catch the Glowing Pokemon which has a base catch rate of just 2.50%.

The post titled, “14 excellent throws in a row. And it ran!” shows this trainer’s failed catch attempt with them following up, “I forgot to mention there was also 14 Golden raspberries,” emphasizing just how hard Xurkitree is to catch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sharing a similar story of their own, one trainer commented, “Same here, I had a 2239 which turns out is a 15/15/13, and I lost it after 15 excellent throws with g. razzberries. 5 remote raids (yay region lock!) and the best one ran despite hitting the tiniest excellents.”

Article continues after ad

Others Sympathized with OP’s bad luck replying, “Go buy a lottery ticket. You just lost the RNG lottery, your luck can’t get worse!” and simply “That’s BS.”

Article continues after ad

Some trainers tried to remain optimistic and encouraged them to stay optimistic, “Finally a post that rightfully complains about it running. Sorry it happened Good luck on the next one. Hopefully you get it!”

Outside of remote raids, most Pokemon Go players will never get a chance to catch Xurkitree as it is exclusive to Asia. Its status as a regional exclusive and its low catch rate make the Electric type one of the rarest Pokemon in Niantic’s AR game.

Article continues after ad