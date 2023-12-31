Pokemon fans think games would be better without this iconic type.

The Pokemon community has been debating which type they think should be removed from the franchise, like the merging of Rock-type with Ground-Type or the removal of Fairy-type.

Pokemon Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow were released well over a decade ago in 1996. Since then The Pokemon Company has maintained a solid track of building upon those predecessors, adding more and more content, like new Pokemon, Regions, and Pokemon types.

The Pokemon Franchise originally started off with only 15 types, but Dark and Steel were added in Generation Gold and Silver and Fairy-type in X and Y.

Article continues after ad

Here are the Pokemon types that fans think the franchise should remove, change, or modify in future games.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Fans think Rock and Ground-type could merge

One player, despite the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC being released in December 2023, was already thinking about further changes that could improve the game.

“You have to get rid of a type and all of the Pokemon that have that typing. Which type are you getting rid of?” They asked the Pokemon community.

For some players, instead of getting rid of a type, they felt that Rock and Ground could be merged due to their similarities: “Instead of getting rid of a type, I would combine rock and ground to earth type. Since they’re practically the same thing,” one said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This idea gained traction as others agreed with the player. “ See I can get behind this myself. I recently put a rock type in my team and realized that most rock and ground type moves are physical.” One player said. For others, it would eliminate confusion when trying to differentiate the two types: “Ground and rock will never NOT confuse me.”

However, other Pokemon players reminded the community that if Rock and Ground-type merged then “Rebalancing would be a nightmare.”

Article continues after ad

So, the community had an alternative type that they thought could be removed instead – Fairy-type.

“Fairy – it’s the newest and thus has a smaller pool of mons, and idc about any of them off of the top of my head,” one fan said. However, for others, this change would affect a Pokemon too near and dear to their hearts, Sylveon.

Article continues after ad

To avoid type confusion when playing the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo disk DLC, visit our type guide.