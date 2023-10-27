This unresolved Pokemon plot only gets scarier with age

Pokemon has its fair share of scary and unsettling moments, but one stands out among the rest. The reason it’s so effective is because The Pokemon Company was unable to finish it, leaving it a mystery for the ages.

Pokemon X & Y are memorable for several reasons. They were the first fully 3D entries in the Pokemon series; they introduced Mega Evolutions, and their online functionality was vastly improved over the Nintendo DS era, making it easier than ever for fans to trade with people worldwide.

To those who played Pokemon X & Y, one moment sticks out among all the others, and it involves a strange encounter with a ghost. This isn’t a Ghost-type Pokemon, but rather the ghost of a human who still lingers on in the world and chooses to interact with the player.

What makes this encounter work so well is that The Pokemon Company may have had more plans to expand upon it, but they were scrapped, creating one of the true mysteries of the Pokemon franchise, which fans still talk about to this day.

Pokemon’s scariest story was never finished

In Pokemon X & Y, if the player visits the Fighting Dojo in Lumiose City and takes the elevator to the second floor, a mysterious ghostly figure will appear and float around the room before saying, “No, you are not the one” before vanishing. A video of this encounter can be seen on VoloOblivion’s YouTube channel.

This encounter caused a stir in the Pokemon fanbase, who sought to answer the mystery of the ghost girl. Despite their best efforts, there was no more information about the spirit in the game, nor were there any hints hidden within the files that players could datamine.

The answer to the ghost girl mystery may lie in the fact that Pokemon X & Y were supposed to receive sequels, or at least, more games were planned for the Kalos region. This is why the games have so many unfinished elements, such as the mysterious missing Floette form related to AZ that never gets released.

If Pokemon X & Y had received sequels, then it’s possible that the ghost girl mystery would have been expanded upon. For whatever reason, The Pokemon Company changed direction, and the decision was made to switch to Gen 7 and make Pokemon Sun & Moon rather than develop more Kalos games, leaving the ghost girl and the other Pokemon X & Y mysteries unsolved. Maybe their inevitable remakes will shed more light on the situation.

While it’s unfortunate that the second Kalos games were never made, it strengthens the effect of the ghost girl mystery on the Pokemon fanbase. There’s a genuinely scary moment in the Pokemon games that doesn’t have an explanation, making it all the more effective for those who played Pokemon X & Y.