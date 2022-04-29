Pokémon fans are dying for these Scarlet & Violet leaks to be real

Supposed leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are flooding 4chan and Reddit, and fans of the series are hoping that a couple of them are real.

On April 23, a leak claiming to be the final evolution of the fire starter Fuecoco began circulating the internet. Its convincing appearance – and inclusion of a Japanese beverage – had fans scratching their heads over whether or not it was real.

This leak opened the flood gates for mock-ups of creatures that would inhabit the Spanish-inspired region. None of which have been as debated as the Fuecoco final form, but that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing their love for the designs.

Here are a few of the leaked Pokemon Scarlet & Violet designs that players are dying to put on their teams.

Pineapple Oddish is simply delectable

One of the first images to sprout up after the Fuecoco leak was an alleged screenshot of a new regional form of Oddish. The design ditched its blue body for a pineapple pattern and its leafy adornments resemble that of the fruit.

Fans were quick to point out that the visual quality of the Pokemon didn’t match the detail of other ‘mon shown in the trailer. Sadly, pineapple Oddish was quickly written off as a fake.

However, that didn’t stop fans from gushing over this cute fruit. An image of the leak was posted to Reddit by Apprehensive_Can, and the comments were filled with adoration

Some comments expressed their disappointment that the design is likely a fake as they really wanted him on their team. Others simply wanted to see the rest of Oddish’s line as pineapples as they love the base design so much.

Geyser Diglett causes fans to erupt

Returning to the more convincing style of Pokemon concept art, Diglett’s leaked regional form is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Some fans were quick to call it fake, while others are praying for Diglett’s geyser form to be real.

The leaked Diglett form is perplexing for a number of reasons. It’s a very simple yet goofy change to its appearance, yet it’s in line with regional designs of the past. Alolan Exeggcutor and Gigantamax Meowth both simply got longer, and Alolan Dugtrio was given a flowing blonde mane.

But more so than the Oddish leak, fans are dying for this to be real. Several comments on a Reddit post read, “I cannot stress enough how badly I want this to be real” and “I’ve never wanted a leak to be real more than this.”

With that being said, we won’t know if any of these are real until they’re either officially revealed or seen in-game. What we can expect is more leaks like these to make their rounds as the excitement grows for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.