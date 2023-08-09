Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players meme new “office supply” evolution in DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have joked that Archaludon, the new evolution to Duraludon, bears a resemblance to a staple remover.

The recent Pokemon Presents livestream showed off a plethora of new content that’s coming to fans of the iconic gaming franchise. Among the new content includes the addition of Paldea region Pokemon in Pokemon Go, and a new Tera Raid for Mewtwo in Scarlet & Violet.

Additionally, The Pokemon Company gave members of the community a look at some of the new faces that will be a part of the upcoming DLC packs in Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

The designs of several of the new Pokemon have been roasted by community members, and Archaludon has been no exception.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players poke fun at Archaludon

On August 8, The Pokemon Company revealed new details on the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC packs and first looks at several of the new Pokemon. Among the new Pokemon include Raging Bolt, a Paradox form of Raikou, and Archaludon.

Archaludon is set to be an evolution for Duraludon, a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon introduced to the community in the eighth generation.

Article continues after ad

Several Pokemon fans were quick to roast the design of Archaludon. On the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit. One player stated that Archaldon bears a striking resemblance to a common office product — a staple remover.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One trainer stated that the resemblance is fitting, given that the individual thought a staple remover was a monster as a child. “…I used to play with my mom’s stapler remover and pretend it was a monster thing I had tamed.”

Article continues after ad

In response to that story, a Scarlet & Violet player added, “[Staple removers] look so much like monster jaws it’s insane.”

Another player bluntly stated regarding the design of Archaludon, “Yeah it’s a dumb design, but that why I love him!”

The first of the two Scarlet & Violet DLC packs, the Teal Mask, will be released on September 13.