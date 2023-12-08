Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players joke about these character’s “onion” hairstyles

Following the final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, players have spotted one funny coincidence with the series’ villains.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion took trainers to the land of Kitakami. Here, fans met new Pokemon, new characters, and experienced a new story in Gen 9.

During the Teal Mask’s narrative, developer GameFreak set the seeds for a big showdown with one of the rival characters introduced in Kitakami, which is set to conclude in the Indigo Disk expansion.

With the release of the second expansion’s final trailer, fans noticed one funny coincidence about GameFreak’s latest villains and began making jokes on social media.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans point out funny villain coincidence

Warning: This article will contain spoilers for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The observation was made by X user @jsketch12 who made the following post: “So when you’re evil because you were forsaken by a Legendary Pokemon in this world do you just automatically assume turning your hair into an onion will make you stronger or…”

Alongside the post, they included two screenshots of villain characters from the Pokemon series. The first was a picture of Kieran from the Teal Mask, who is teased to harbor ill will towards the player at the end of the expansion. Fans will see Kieran’s return and change in personality in the Indigo Disk.

The second character was Volo from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, who revealed his true intentions to the player at the end of the game.

Kieran’s new hairstyle in the Indigo Disk certainly does bear a striking resemblance to a red onion, thanks to the deep purple hue and green bun tying it all together.

Members of the Pokemon community loved the meme, and shared jokes in the replies.

One trainer pointed out that these two hairdos are far from the most ridiculous in the series. “Welp, at least their hairstyles are better than these two,” said one trainer, referring to Sordward and Shielbert from Gen 8.

Others made jokes like, “Don’t diss the onion fro, there’s layers of evil to discover,” and “That’s where they hide all the layers of character development.”

Fans won’t have to see how Kieran’s story wraps up in the Indigo Disk, as the expansion is set to release on December 14, 2023.