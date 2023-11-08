Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans shocked disturbing glitch still hasn’t been fixed

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are shocked to discover that a creepy multiplayer glitch hasn’t been fixed despite first being reported a year ago.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has regularly been criticized for poor performance issues, leading to speculation that the games launched in an unfinished state to keep up with the other aspects of the Pokemon franchise, like the anime and the card game.

The world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is also filled with glitches, both minor and major, many of which affect the visuals. These range from character models clipping through the ground to the entire Academy vanishing under certain conditions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Game Freak has issued patches for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that fix some of the game’s biggest issues, there are problems that have been around since launch that have yet to be addressed through updates.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s limb glitch hasn’t been fixed in nearly a year

A user on the official Pokemon Reddit has uploaded screenshots of a glitch that occurred while playing in a Union Circle. The glitch caused their character’s entire body to be unnaturally stretched while their mount shrank in size.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The problem is that this glitch has existed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet since launch. Fans have been sharing pictures of the long limb bug since November 2022, comparing their protagonist to Slenderman or Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece.

Article continues after ad

“They didn’t patch this?!” one user asked, while another said, “It’s surprising to many that such a well-known glitch has yet to be fixed. While it doesn’t appear to affect gameplay, it’s common enough that multiple fans have reported seeing it.”

Article continues after ad

The people who expected Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s many technical faults to be fixed via updates have been sorely disappointed over the past year. It seems that there’s no fixing the broken Paldea region, outside of a full new release on the rumored successor to the Nintendo Switch.