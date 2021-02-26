Pokemon Presents leak reveals Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as remake titles - Dexerto

A massive Pokemon leak appears to have revealed that the titles of the new Sinnoh remakes will be Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon fans have been waiting for a remake of beloved Gen IV games Diamond & Pearl for well over a decade now, as the games first released on the Nintendo DS console to critical acclaim back in 2006.

With a Pokemon Presents presentation set to take place on Thursday, February 26 to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, many gamers have been expecting that the remakes will finally be announced.

But a new leak appears to have confirmed the news early, with the reveal that we’ll actually be getting two Diamond and Pearl spinoffs: One expected in 2021, and the other in 2022.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes

The first leak is a trailer that shows off what looks like an open-world Sinnoh spin-off with a feudal style. That one’s apparently called Arceus Legends and is coming in 2022.

However, another leaked promo image shared on Twitter appears to confirm that more traditional Sinnoh remakes are also on the way, presumably in 2021. These will be called Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, according to leaked screenshots going viral on social media.

According to leakers, the Diamond and Pearl remakes will feature the same turn-based battles as Pokemon Sword and Shield, but with a 3D Chibi art style that’s closer in appearance to the Let’s Go! games.

It’s also been reported that the remakes will not be developed by Game Freak, as they’ve been busy working on the open-world game instead.

The special Pokemon Presents showcase will go live on February 26 at 7 AM PT, where both the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, as well as the open-world game, are expected to be announced.

We’ll be providing updates as the event goes live, and you can watch along here.