Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl fans think latest trailer has a hidden secret

The September Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl gameplay trailer has gone viral after fans believe to have discovered a major secret hidden within it.

In September, Nintendo gave fans a closer look at what to expect from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl when they hit stores on November 19, 2021.

Fans believe the new trailer has more to it than meets the eye. A viral theory claims the Sinnoh remakes could be getting an epic reveal campaign leading up to launch.

Does Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl trailer contain a secret?

Back when Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were first announced in February 2021, the trailer showed a screenshot of a clock that stopped at 9:28. Fan predictions that the numbers had significance came true when months later a surprise gameplay reveal was released on September 28.

Trainers combing over the new footage believe that The Pokemon Company is hinting at another reveal dropping soon. Over on the r/Pokeleaks forum, the theory took shape after a user posted a screenshot from the trailer with the caption: “Thoughts on getting news on October 9th?”

The image shows the Poketech with the time 10:09 on display. This has lead players to speculate as to whether the time is actually a date, similar to the February announcement of the Sinnoh remakes.

Fueling the theory further, other fans spotted that the official Pokemon YouTube channel has unavailable videos “hidden”, which is what happened before the August Pokemon Presents.

Interestingly, users also pointed out the Japanese version of the September gameplay reveal has the description of “News #1”, which had some wondering if were are going to be getting more mini updates before launch.

“I heard from someone the Japanese video says something about the trailer being “Part 1″. So this would fit in with that being soon,” one comment read. Another user replied “You have a point, the titles does say News #1, which is odd. What could it mean, and why is it only on the Japanese trailer?”

Of course, it goes without saying but take all theories with a major grain of salt. While the February announcement did show a 9:28 time and we did get a trailer on September 28, Diamond & Pearl’s original release date also fell on that day.

It’s more likely that the clock was a reference to Gen IV’s anniversary and not a hint for a future trailer. But if the new theory is correct, it means we would get a reveal on October 9. Only problem is, that is a Saturday, which makes it pretty unlikely. Still, it would make for an epic reveal campaign.