Pokemon Diamond & Pearl’s worst feature is being fixed in Switch remakes

A brand new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer has confirmed that the original game’s worst feature is being fixed, and fans are very happy about it.

While the upcoming Diamond and Pearl remakes for Nintendo Switch have been described as “faithful” recreations of the originals, many fans have been hoping there will be some quality-of-life upgrades to bring the games into the modern era.

One of the most requested changes has been the removal of HMs like Cut and Surf, which are essential for progressing through the Sinnoh region. With eight HMs to learn in total, balancing a team that’s able to traverse and also battle effectively can be difficult.

HMs were removed completely in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with players using their Rotom Bike or Flying Taxis to get around the Galar region instead. It was a welcome change, and players have been hoping that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will follow suit.

Fortunately, a new trailer for the Switch remakes confirms that HMs have been given a major overhaul. Instead of teaching your Pokemon HMs, you can use the Poketch to get wild Pokemon to Cut, Surf, and everything else you’d traditionally need HMs for.

“You can use your Pokétch to call on wild Pokémon to help you go places you could never reach on your own,” the Pokemon Company confirmed. “They’ll use hidden moves like Cut to chop down trees that block your way, or Rock Climb to scale steep cliffs.”

It’s the confirmation that many fans have been waiting for, with one Trainer writing: “What a good way to modernize HMs! You get the same feel calling on a Pokémon, but you don’t have to teach a Pokémon a HM that’s a one time use.”

Another fan added: “Would you look at that, a welcome change. Now I can actually make Bidoof/Bibarel into a working member of the team without hindering him with HMs.”

This change might be a simple one, but it fixes one of the worst features of the original Diamond and Pearl games and should make revisiting the Sinnoh region a much more enjoyable experience for all gamers.