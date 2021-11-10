Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl trailer reveals new endgame content with Legendaries

A new trailer for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes has revealed a post-game area called Ramanas Park where Trainers can catch Legendaries.

While Nintendo have described the Diamond & Pearl remakes as “faithful” recreations, players will be glad to know that there are some new features hiding away in the games – and it’s not just the updated visuals.

A new trailer shared by The Pokemon Company has revealed a post-game area called Ramanas Park, similar to the original’s Pal Park, where Trainers will be able to encounter some exciting Legendary Pokemon.

The trailer reveals that in order to access Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will first need to earn their place in the Hall of Fame by completing the main story.

Then, to actually encounter the Legendaries themselves, you’ll need to find their corresponding Slates hidden across the Sinnoh region’s map and bring them back to Ramanas Park.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl version exclusive Legendaries

Both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have Legendaries that are exclusive to that version of the game, so you’ll need to own copies of each one or find a friend who’s willing to trade to get them all.

Trainers who choose to play Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will be able to catch the Johto region’s Legendary beasts Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, as well as the guardian of the skies, Ho-Oh.

Trainers who choose to play Pokemon Shining Pearl instead will be able to catch the Kanto region’s Legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, as well as the guardian of the seas, Lugia.

The trailer also revealed that players can get the Mythical creature Mew if they have a save file for one of the Let’s Go games on their Switch, and Jirachi if they have a save file for Pokemon Sword or Shield.

While you wait for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to release on November 19, why not check out all the exclusives in each version and see everything else we know about the remakes here.