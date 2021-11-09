Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are already being streamed on Twitch

Despite being over a week away from release, fans who have obtained early copies of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have been streaming the Sinnoh remakes on Twitch.

The Gen IV reimaginings come out on November 19, 2021, but some fans have been able to get their hands on them early via retailers who broke the street date.

On November 8, leaked versions of the games appeared online, allowing those with hacked Nintendo Switch consoles to install and play them for free. Now, there’s an influx of players streaming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl early on Twitch.

Twitch streamers are already playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are known to issue DMCA takedowns fast when it comes to leaked content and copyright issues, but there are some who have seemingly been able to evade the eyes of the Japanese developer.

At the time of writing, there are 11 streamers broadcasting their playthroughs of the Sinnoh remakes on Twitch to almost 150 viewers, with some being live for almost an hour.

Some broadcasts have been banned, presumably after being reported by the game company, but the streams soon pop up again on a new channel like a garden weed that just won’t die.

In early November, leaks first surfaced after a Pokemon fan claimed they’d been able to buy their copy early from a local retailer who broke the street date.

Since then, leaks and datamines have been flooding social media platforms like Twitter and now Twitch, despite The Pokemon Company’s best efforts to squash them.

So if you want to avoid spoilers and jump into the Sinnoh region on November 19 knowing nothing about the games, just be extra careful when browsing the net.