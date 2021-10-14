Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: All new features coming to Sinnoh

The Sinnoh remakes may be a reimagining of the classic Nintendo DS titles, but the 2022 update is packed with major changes. Here are all of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s new features.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the Pokemon franchise is revisiting Gen IV once again with the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes which hit stores on November 19, 2021.

While Studio ILCA has promised a faithful re-creation of the beloved RPGs, the Nintendo Switch release is jam-packed with modern gameplay changes. Here is a break down of all new features coming to the Sinnoh remakes.

All new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Portable Pokemon Box

Players exploring the Sinnoh region will now be able to access their Box from anywhere on the map. Want to swap out your Pokemon in your party? You can now do that at any time.

Advertisement

The major change will drastically cut down on time as you no longer have to travel back to a Pokemon Center. The welcome feature also gives Trainers flexibility in crafting their team on the go.

Pokemon effectiveness in battle

If you are in a battle and aren’t sure which ‘mon to bring out against your opponent, you will now be able to see which moves you have that are effective against their Pokemon.

Similar to Sword & Shield and other generations, this simple UI change will keep track of ‘mon you’ve encountered in the past and remind you which moves you have on your team that will yield the maximum amount of damage.

Advertisement

HMs overhauled

In the original Diamond & Pearl, players would have to acquire special Hidden Moves such as Fly or Surf in order to explore new areas of the map. The mechanic has always been unpopular with fans as it forced Pokemon in your party to give up a move slot for the gimmick.

In the Sinnoh remakes, ILCA has cleverly overhauled the feature and streamlined it. Players will be able to use their Poketch to install HM apps instead. Selecting them will then call a wild ‘mon to their location to execute the ability.

Expanded Grand Underground

One of the most beloved features in the 2006 DS RPGs makes its return, but bigger and better than ever. In BDSP, the Grand Underground will have valuable items like special statues which can be placed in your Secret Base.

Advertisement

Interestingly, whichever Pokemon your statue is will effect the type of ‘mon that spawn for you in the Underground. This will make it easier to Shiny hunt as Shiny statues have also been confirmed.

Pokemon hideaways

Hideaway are a completely new feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and can be accessed through the Grand Underground.

The varied terrain will be populated with ‘mon to catch. Those looking to complete their Pokedex will actually have to explore the locale as some rare Pokemon can only be found here.

Walking with your Pokemon

In the classic Gen IV titles, players eventually would stumble upon a special park called Amity Square. The unique location could be found at Hearthome City and allowed your Pokemon to leave their Poke Ball as long as you were in the park.

Advertisement

The feature has been completely overhauled in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as your Pokemon can now walk with you for the entire game. Trainers will simply have to select the character on their team they want to travel with them on the map.

Super Contest Show

The adorable Diamond & Pearl feature has also been greatly expanded as the original only allowed you to dress up your Pokemon and pose for points.

Now the feature has essentially been turned into a rhythm game. Trainers can even use their ‘mon’s attacks and abilities to try to score more points.

Exp. Share

While not every fan is happy about this, Studio ILCA is adopting the experience share feature from Sword & Shield. The mechanic allows every ‘mon in your party to get XP while in battle.

Advertisement

Just like Gen 8, you will not be able to turn off the option. It will also be toggled on from the very beginning of the game.

Auto-Save

Another modern feature carried over from Sword & Shield is auto save. While this might seem like a given, many titles in the series up to this point didn’t actually have it.

Trainers will be able to toggle the extra feature on and off.