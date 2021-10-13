Pokemon trainers furious over Exp Share feature in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Some Pokemon fans are outraged after it was revealed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will get the Exp Share system from Sword & Shield. Trainers claim the overhauled mechanic makes the Sinnoh remakes “too easy.”

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl was announced in February, studio ILCA promised the reimaginings would be “faithful” to the originals with some “new additions” to make the RPG more in line with modern titles.

One of those features has kicked off a wave of anger among some fans after being announced on October 13. Players took to social media to voice their disappointment after it was revealed that the Gen IV remakes would be making a major change to Exp Share.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Exp Share feature sparks outrage

While Exp Share has been overhauled since previous generations, Game Freak’s implementation of it in Sword & Shield was met with backlash in 2019 as it could not be turned off. The move drew criticism from fans who argued it made the Gen VIII RPG too easy.

During a preview event on October 13, ILCA revealed to press that they would be using the same system in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The announcement quickly sparked outrage among the community and begin trending worldwide on Twitter.

Unlike previous iterations of the game, it will reportedly be on from the very beginning and can not be toggled off. Trainers unhappy with the changes voiced their frustrations on social media.

Serebii Update: Previews for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have been released revealing details including the addition of auto-save, Pokémon Storage details and Exp Share being active from the start. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/UGMeJcET5q — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 13, 2021

“Sigh. We’re never going to get a challenging Pokemon game ever again,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “Why oh why is the EXP not optional? It’s such an easy fix as it has been done in the past. One off for Sword & Shield is forgivable, but being stubborn as to not revert and give players more options is insulting.”

Other players explained why they hate the new change, such one who said, “For those wondering, EXP Share is trash for players who want a challenge. I found myself constantly over leveled in Sword & Shield and the game became way too easy because of the EXP Share. An option to turn it off would be perfect.”

The announcement was also met with confusion as to whether the feature could be turned off. However several major outlets, including Game Informer’s Editor John Carson, verified that it’s permanent and cannot be changed.

Thanks John! — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) October 13, 2021

Even though Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl looks to be a faithful remake of the 2006 DS titles, it appears that The Pokemon Company is moving forward with continuing to implement the Sword & Shield version of Exp. Share for future projects.

When Gen 8 launched, the RPG was criticized for its difficulty level. Will fans be won over by Studio ILCA’s spin on Gen IV when it releases on November 19? Only time will tell.